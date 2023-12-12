Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Healthcare | Husi's customer fees will rise less than planned

December 12, 2023
Healthcare | Husi's customer fees will rise less than planned

Hus will increase customer fees next year by about ten percent.

Hus Group raise customer fees less than intended. Customer fees will rise by about ten percent at the turn of the year.

Previously, an average increase of 21 percent was planned for payments.

Next from the beginning of the year, for example, an outpatient clinic visit with a specialist will rise to 46 euros. Now it costs 41.80 euros.

The daily fee for short-term institutional care will rise to 54.60 euros, while it is currently 49.60 euros.

The increase is based on the regulation issued by the Government at the end of November on social and health care customer fees.

