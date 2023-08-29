Healthcare | Hus: Those who want an abortion can directly contact the clinic in Uusimaa

The law on abortion changes at the turn of the month, so Hus informed about the new ways to act.

Abortion law will change on Friday.

For this reason, those who want an abortion can in most cases contact the unit that performs abortions directly, which in Uusimaa in most cases means Hus gynecological clinics.

From the beginning of September, the pregnant woman’s own request is sufficient for an abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancy. The opinion of two doctors is also no longer needed for an abortion.

So you no longer need, for example, a referral from a health center doctor before you can apply for an abortion yourself.

Over In the case of pregnancies lasting 12 weeks, the legislation is not changing. Termination of pregnancy can be obtained either with the permission of the health control agency Valvira or because the pregnancy or childbirth would endanger the life or health of the pregnant woman.

However, Hus informs that if you know you want an abortion, you can contact the gynecology clinic directly, regardless of the weeks of pregnancy. There are polyclinics, for example, in Ruoholahti, Helsinki, whose polyclinic is currently operating in emergency rooms at Puistosiraala due to water damage, as well as in hospitals in Lohja, Porvoo, Hyvinkää and Raasepor.

If you are unsure of your decision or need reflection and support, you are still allowed to contact your own health center first. However, you don’t have to do this. Residents of Vantaa and Kerava are advised to contact the contraceptive clinic.

The change in law simplifies access to abortion, but it does not affect the procedure itself. Abortions are mostly done with medication, but also with scraping.

Maternity clinics contact information can be found online on the page hus.fi/abortion of pregnancy.

The story was completed on 28.8. at 8:06 p.m.: Added information that the Ruoholahti polyclinic operates in emergency rooms at Puistosairala.

