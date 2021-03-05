Healthcare Hus intends to send an additional invoice to the municipalities from last year: Helsinki’s share is about 15 million euros

Hus council will decide on the matter next week.

Helsinki and the economy of the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) was 40 million last year. This deficit is now to be levied on Hus member municipalities in proportion to their needs for services.

The Hus council will decide on the matter at its meeting on Thursday, March 11th.

Helsinki’s share of the additional bill would be about 14.9 million, Espoo’s about 6.4 million and Vantaa’s 5.6 million. For example, Helsinki’s contribution to Hus would otherwise have been about 650 million last year.

Hus explains last year’s higher-than-expected cost of treating coronary patients and the effects of the epidemic on treating other patients and preparing the hospital district, for example, for protective equipment insofar as the state does not reimburse them to Hus. Last year, the widespread introduction of the patient information system Apot also increased one-time costs.

Additional bill municipalities are also justified by the fact that the epidemic and the large care debt for other diseases will make the next few years difficult. In addition, the planned SOTE reform implies that such deficits should in any case be cleared of Hus’s balance sheet before January 2023.