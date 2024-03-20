Healthcare | Hus gives up Herttoniemi Hospital

Hus moves the surgery of Herttoniemi Hospital to another part of Helsinki.

Hus abandons the Herttoniemi hospital, and the hand surgery day surgery operation and outpatient clinic performed there will move to Meilahti at the turn of March-April.

The last surgeries will be done in Herttoniemi on March 21.

Hand surgery emergency operations will move to Meilahti Bridge Hospital at the end of March, and scheduled operations will move to Puistosairala at the beginning of April.

The staff will mainly move to the Meilahti bridge hospital and the Puisto hospital. Upper limb orthopedic surgeries performed at Herttoniemi Hospital will be performed at Peijas Hospital.

Husi's operation at the Herttoniemi hospital was initially intended to be temporary. In the future, the hospital will only have operations of the city of Helsinki.

Patients are informed about the location of the reception time or day surgery in the sent invitation letter.