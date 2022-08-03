Healthcare | Hus: Emergency department congestion is caused by a change in students’ attitudes

There is one significant reason behind the crisis in Husi’s emergency room: not enough workers have been recruited.

Helsinki and the recruitment of summer substitutes for the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) has not gone as expected.

For Hus as a whole, 67 percent of the summer substitutes were filled, and for Hus Akut, which is responsible for emergency operations, 69 percent were filled.

Usually, Hus can provide a hospital for a total of 2,467 people. Due to the shortage of substitutes, Hus has been able to keep approximately 82 percent of hospital places open this summer.

The situation is even worse than in the summer of the corona year 2021, when the corresponding figure was 89 percent.

Hus’ branch manager Jukka Louhijan according to this summer’s lack of substitutes is exceptional, and there are many explanations for it. According to Louhija, there are no quick or easy solutions.

Ultimate according to Louhija, the reason for the summer surrogate shortage is that there are simply not enough trained personnel available on the labor market at the moment.

Louhija explains this with, among other things, the students’ attitudes.

“Students’ attitudes have changed over the years. Nowadays, highly educated students also want to take a vacation, and they no longer want to work as much in the summer. “

According to Louhija, national wage bargaining prevents competition in wages, but attempts have been made to increase the attractiveness of the care sector by other means. According to Louhija, efforts have been made to improve working conditions with, for example, flexible working hours. There are challenges in that too, says Louhija.

“When there is already a shortage of people in the industry and it is difficult to find substitutes, it is quite difficult to start offering people the possibility of part-time work. However, hospitals must have a certain staff to treat patients.”

Louhija is satisfied that, despite the staff shortage, the staff has been able to take their vacation. According to Louhija, two corona years allowed the holiday debt to increase, which has now been cleared.

Hus has survived the summer in a tolerable way despite the challenges, says Louhija.

“Despite the labor shortage and queues, all patients have been treated, and no one has been turned away from the reception,” says Louhija.

The views of the employees are different. They have described the situation as “catastrophic”.

Husilla according to the working midwife, the past summer has been very stressful. He commented on the topic anonymously due to his professional status.

“We have had to make risky decisions because there is no space in the departments. Sometimes it has felt terrible to send the patient home and just hope for the best, that nothing would happen,” says the midwife.

Problems from other departments easily flow into the emergency department. Due to the shortage of nurses in the wards, nurses are transferred from the emergency room to the wards. On the other hand, at the same time, patients belonging to the wards have to be left in the emergency room.

“The departments have a lot of students in summer jobs who do not have a medical license. In that case, for example, cannulas are inserted in the emergency room just to be sure, because the department may not have the personnel for it,” says the midwife.

The inexperience of the summer surrogates increases the burden on the permanent staff, the midwife says. He describes the responsibility as terrible.

Holidays has been able to be held in the summer season, i.e. between May and August, says the midwife. However, according to him, not everyone has been given a three-week uniform period, and others have had to settle for a continuous two-week vacation.

The lack of surrogates has been aggravated by sickness absences, which, according to the midwife, are caused by work exhaustion in addition to the corona virus and the summer flu.

“This is the first summer when we talk about it being stressful to come to work. This load must be frozen,” says the midwife.

In the future new challenges await, Husin Jukka Louhija says.

“Today, more than 30 percent of Finland’s population is over 50 years old, and their share is constantly increasing. A large part of Husi’s staff is also quite elderly, and in the future, a huge number of people from younger age groups will have to be found to replace the retiring staff and take care of the aging population,” says Louhija.

In addition to the aging of the population, the availability of staff is a concern. According to Louhija, there hasn’t been a grace period until now either.

“Due to the problems that have arisen, the care industry is not very fashionable at the moment, but the fact is that people are needed to care for people, and they will be needed in the future as well,” says Louhija.