Healthcare Hus agreed to pay compensation to his employees: for the postponement or suspension of the Easter holiday in the permit 450 euros

Since the beginning of March, Hus has been paying compensation to people temporarily transferred to new positions.

Helsinki and the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) is preparing to secure the care of patients during Easter by offering its staff compensation for the transfer or suspension of leave.

Hus pays its employed employees a lump sum of EUR 450 for the transfer or suspension of Easter leave. The length of the holiday period has no effect on the amount of compensation.

The transfer, suspension or cancellation of a holiday can only be done for very serious reasons. The matter is always discussed with the employee.

“In this coronavirus situation, we want to use a wide variety of means to ensure patient safety and care even at Easter,” says the Chief Medical Officer. Markku Mäkijärvi in the bulletin.

Last at the end of the year, Hus and the trade union Tehy argued interest payments to carers and carry-over payments for Christmas holidays.

At that time, Husin CEO Juha Tuominen according to him, the money was not enough to pay compensation. The line has also been justified by equality – there was no desire to value the tasks related to the coronavirus above others.

According to a press release sent on Thursday, other forms of remuneration have also been introduced in Hus at the beginning of March.

The purpose of the allowances is to encourage staff to be flexible at work.

“This is especially true for nurses and community nurses, and also those working in equipment or institutional care,” says Hus’s Director of Employment Mia Lehmusvaara.

A fixed-term bonus is paid to those working in intensive care whose job becomes temporarily more demanding. Temporary personal allowances may be paid to persons who transfer temporarily to another work unit.

The amount of supplements is 150 euros per month. Hus says that he will pay 90 euros in compensation for the extra shifts.