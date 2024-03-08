(Adnkronos) – “We have twenty regions, twenty regional health systems that are completely disconnected and disconnected from each other. We need an intervention at a central level that can put the different regions in a position to be able to accurately determine this cost and this distribution, because the costs at a global level are known but are not known by activity”. This is the comment of Francesco Albergo, professor of Risk Management and control in healthcare companies at the Free Mediterranean University, on the occasion of the press conference 'Model for the analysis of costs of hospital and outpatient healthcare services', organized at the Auditorium of the Ministry of Health.

