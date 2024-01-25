Healthcare | Helsinki chose a corporate giant as the new operator of the health center

The new service provider will start operations in May. The previous contract had to be canceled due to technical contractual reasons.

Kannelmäki Mehiläinen Terveyspalvelut Oy has been chosen as the new service provider of the health center, says the city of Helsinki.

The company is one of the largest healthcare companies in Finland.

The services had to be tendered in the middle of the season last fall, because the company that previously ran the health center did not meet the terms of the contract. Terveystalo was unable to hire the number of specialists for the health center that it had promised.

Mehiläinen will start as a service provider at Kannelmäki health center in May 2024.

Terveystalo the contract with was terminated in the summer of 2023. At the same time, preparations were also made to reacquire the services.

In the tender for services, three offers were received, two of which did not meet the conditions of the tender.

Mehiläinen and the health center will start planning the services in two weeks, when the procurement takes effect.

Terveysasema's services will continue normally despite the change of the company running the operation, informs Helsinki. The aim is to make the change of company as smooth as possible, and the intention is to communicate the changes to customers and the residents of the area well in advance and clearly.

The contract with Mehiläinen is valid until May 23, 2028, and it is possible to extend it for one or two years without a tender.

Helsinki started a four-year experiment in autumn 2021, in which it outsourced the production of health services in Kannelmäki and Ruoholahti.

Terveystalo, Ruoholahti Mehiläinen was chosen as the operator of the Kannelmäki health center.

According to the city, the cooperation with Terveystalo went without any problems, but the agreement fell due to the number of specialists. Terveystalo had promised five full-time specialists in the competition, but was unable to fulfill its promise.

The contract was canceled because Terveystalo had received additional points in the competition for the number of specialists it had promised, and without the promise it would not necessarily have won otherwise.

Mehiläinen continues as a service provider in Ruoholahti.