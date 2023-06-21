“We want to optimize resources while maintaining the same services in healthcare as well. We need to be close to people, but to do this we need resources”. This was stated by Alberto Luigi Gusmeroli, president of the X Productive Activities, Commerce and Tourism Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, speaking at the public assembly of Assosistema Confindustria entitled ‘The future of healthcare and the NHS in the light of the new Procurement Code and a new model of public purchases. Towards a new Spending Review?’.

“We – he explains – must invest more in training and health care. It is not important to spend all the money, but it is essential to spend it well, otherwise future generations will have to pay for that money”.

“Thanks to Assosistema – he underlines – for what you do for the Italian system”.