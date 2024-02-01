“Regarding the Health Medical Equipment aspect, the division that we manage within Samsung for medical solutions covers several projects that are taking place to support the healthcare environment, which pass through AI for all of this which concerns medical diagnostics, as well as telemedicine support, for everything related to patient management”. This was stated by Dario Guido, head of health & medical equipment division Samsung Electronics Italia Spa, on the occasion of the second edition of the Healthcare Innovation Forum organized by Core in Rome.