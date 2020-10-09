Healthcare Government’s preparation for SOTE receives criticism from health companies, negotiations between SOTE ministers on a future solution are still ongoing

According to HS, open issues include funding and provincial division.

Private Hali, an association of welfare companies representing health companies, was very critical of the government’s preparations for social and health reform. The government is currently negotiating the content of the SOTE reform.

According to Hal, the key players in the reform have not been consulted during the preparation, and now the summary of opinions on which the negotiations have been based has not been published.

The round of opinions ended at the end of September, and this past week the government’s SOTE ministerial group has been pressing for a long day and filing the contents of the bill based on the statements. There are political disagreements in the negotiations, as the RKP, among others, is dissatisfied with the funding model of the future provinces.

According to HS, there were still a lot of things open on Friday morning, including funding.

Also question of provincial division is still rubbing: the problem is South Savo, where some municipalities would like to jump to the North Savo side, mainly to preserve Savonlinna Central Hospital. There was little support for this in the round and there has been no political consensus. In the past, at least, the center has opposed changes to the provincial boundaries.

Negotiating Minister for Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) tweeted at three o’clock on Friday morning that he had just come home after negotiations. According to Kiuru, the negotiations will continue on Friday and the last issues are being discussed.

Hali considers it important that the feedback provided in the statements be reflected in the government’s proposal, which the government is apparently seeking to publish today.

Because the government has not published a summary of the statement, Hali has done it himself. According to a summary of a total of 804 statements, half of those who commented do not believe that the law on the organization of social security guarantees equal access to social and health services.

According to Hal’s compilation, half of those who commented were also of the opinion that the section of the Organizing Act lacking in purchasing services was not appropriate. More than one in three respondents criticized restrictions on the use of purchasing services in open-ended responses.

Particular the article, which interferes with the right of provinces to purchase services from private companies, states that a province may procure services “if the acquisition of services from a private service provider is necessary for the provision of statutory and equal services and the proper performance of tasks”.

The content, scope and quantity of the services to be procured must be such that the province of Sote can take care of the organization of services in all situations – ie the province will not be in short supply or empty, even if the purchasing service provider goes bankrupt.

The explanatory memorandum prohibits provinces from outsourcing entire tasks, such as all primary health care or entire specialties. Now, for example, Eksote, who is responsible for South Karelian social services, has outsourced his entire eye clinic to Terveystalo, but this would not happen in the future.

According to Hal, restricting shopping services undermines people’s services.

Soten the funding model receives criticism from the so-called Kuuma municipalities, ie ten Uusimaa cities and municipalities that calculate that they are losing the reform. The area includes Hyvinkää, Järvenpää, Kerava, Kirkkonummi, Mäntsälä, Nurmijärvi, Pornainen, Sipoo, Tuusula and Vihti.

“The proposal would cause a total of about EUR 61 million in cuts in the Hot Area compared to the current situation,” the municipalities say in a statement.

In the funding model of the current bill, the province will receive about 80% of its SOTE funding in the future based on the need for services. About 13 percent come on a per capita basis, that is, according to the population. The smallest proportions take into account, among other things, the bilingualism of the population, foreign language and various financing needs due to the circumstances of the province.

The leaders of the hot municipalities consider the share of funding distributed through needs coefficients to be far too high. In their view, the focus of funding should be shifted to a resident-based direction.