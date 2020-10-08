Healthcare Government social ministers decide on the content of the reform in a marathon session at night, Kiuru says time is no longer wasted

According to Kiuru, it is planned to make the pieces snap into place on Thursday. The Sote field is waiting for information about the results.

Family- and the Minister of Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) says negotiations on social and health care reform are set to sit on Thursday for so long that “the pieces are starting to snap into place”.

“Yes, there is a rush here. There are not an awful lot of hours to be wasted anymore, ”Kiuru said in parliament on Thursday before leaving to resume government talks from eight in the morning.

The government’s SOTE Ministerial Group has discussed SOTO and provincial reform in recent days on the basis of statements received at the end of September. In them, various commentators found a number of points to be corrected in the bill that the government wants to bring forward to parliament in early December.

It has been sitting for six days from morning to night, Kiuru counted.

The negotiations will be closely monitored in the municipalities, from which the reform will take away social and health care and transfer it to the future provinces. In various parts of Finland, there is concern about how the remaining municipal services will be financed and how, on the other hand, future provinces will cope with funding from the state.

Kiurun according to funding is a big issue.

“In areas where more funding would be available, it would be more desirable, and in those areas where the calculated need for services will change in the future, there would be no desire to lose money. In the meantime, there are a lot of areas where there is the same concern that the need for services will be taken into account. ”

According to Kiuru, changes to the bill are coming.

Also the private health sector is waiting for information on how their interactions with the public sector can continue. On Wednesday, the mayors of the municipalities that outsourced sote services left joint petition, in which they called on the government to carefully assess the impact of the outsourcing of social and health services.

According to the petition of twenty mayors, all outsourcing in Finland has improved the availability of services and curbed cost growth.

One big question in the government’s negotiations is whether large service outsourcing agreements that have been concluded in different parts of Finland will be annulled if they do not comply with the new legislation and cannot be amended as such.

“There are good cookies in the opinion round that need to be taken into account, and then there are big entities where the government has chosen its line. We will no longer make changes to what is being tried here with this wireframe model, ”Kiuru said.