September 17, 2024 | 18.08
“It will be a profession more connected to the territory, an activator of a social health network and multidisciplinary skills”. This is how Pietro Giurdanella, president of the Coordination of the Order of Nursing Professions of Emilia Romagna, explains at the Connected Care conference organized by Fnopi, the National Federation of Orders of Nursing Professions, in Bologna, how the nursing profession is changing with digitalization.
#Healthcare #Giurdanella #Fnopi #digital #nurses #connected #territory
