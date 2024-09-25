“We are united to demonstrate a clear will towards the Government, with clear proposals so that public and private healthcare are finally saved, because if we continue like this the National Health Service will no longer exist within 2 years. And I am surprised that those in government are still not aware of this”. This is what Adnkronos Salute said. President of Uap (National Union of Outpatient Clinics, Polyclinics, Institutions and Private Hospitals) Mariastella Giorlandinoon the sidelines of the national demonstration in defense of privately contracted facilities promoted today at the Brancaccio theater in Rome.

Among the issues at the center of the protest are “the new nomenclature, the Lea (Essential Levels of Assistance), the competition decree and the issue of pharmacies, so that they comply with the rules like anyone else who deals with healthcare – warns Giorlandino – in this case by obtaining regional authorizations to be able to perform tests and analyses as private laboratories already do”. From the Government “we ask for clear projects, not fake alternatives for the reduction of waiting lists – he underlines – because waiting lists must be reduced with professionalism. I remember that 120 million euros have been allocated for pharmacies in 3 years to allow the Green Crosses to perform useless screenings, because they are neither signed nor performed by competent figures and with the right requirements. We are not against pharmacies, but the doctor makes the diagnosis, prescribes the treatment and the pharmacist dispenses the drug”.

But Uap’s requests to the Executive do not end here. “We ask the Government for clarity on the rules and compliance with the legality of the procedures so that the health of Italians is protected – continues Giorlandino – The current tariffs have been frozen since 1991, both for public hospitals and for accredited private facilities, which have the same reimbursements from the NHS. We ask that the tariff nomenclatures remain the same and not undergo reductions as decided last year, which provided for a cut of up to 80% (entry into force postponed to January 1, 2025). An inconceivable decision that would have affected public hospitals in the regions in recovery plans, which would have become irreversibly unrecoverable and without funds to cover the costs. Uap asks that the current tariff nomenclature and Lea be maintained with the indexation equal to the annual increase of the national fund. The funds have always been allocated to the Regions for years to safeguard the new Lea (what happened to them?)”.

All the associations present, “united, seek answers, clarity, transparency – Giorlandino remarks – and respect for the law by the interposed authorities, with respect to the above-mentioned points, also to protect the medical profession and against the attacks of which we have recorded dramatic reports even recently”.

“We are certain that Prime Minister Meloni, who has always boasted of protecting our nationality and our structures and health, as a woman will be sensitive to the needs of all Italians, even those who risk losing their jobs in private healthcare”, concludes the UAP president.

At the end of the demonstration at the Brancaccio Theater, the trade associations marched in Piazza dell’Esquilino and in front of the Ministry of Health to draw the attention of Minister Schillaci.