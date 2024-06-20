“The pain cultural area of ​​Siaarti is a very lively, very important area. The anesthetists-resuscitators are the specialists in pain therapy. We define ourselves as ‘playmakers’, that is, those who work in a team, with other professionals and also with other disciplines, to develop the correct treatment of pain and illness. From this point of view, the cultural area of ​​our scientific society has always represented a cultural, professional and scientific point of reference”. Antonino Giarratano, president of the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care, said this on the occasion of the opening of the 23rd National Congress of the Pain Cultural Area (ACD).

“Siaarti – continues Giarratano, scientific director of the event – has 13 thousand registered anesthetists and resuscitators: in these three years, we have worked a lot. Today in Palermo we also report the results of this work which has seen Siaarti and the pain cultural area produce good practices, guidelines and having institutional relationships. At this moment the scientific society – adds President Siaarti – has a fundamental role: acting as a collector between the healthcare and professional world”, developing “training and updating, and the world of institutions, that is. that world which must then ensure that the norms, rules, procedures and organizational models are brought to the service of citizens”.

“The congress of the Pain Cultural Area becomes decisive – underlines Giarratano – we will have a close discussion in these 3 days not only between professionals, to update, but also with the institutions as Law 38 – approved 10 years ago now – was applied in a partial way. An organizational path has never been developed in the implementing decrees – observes the president – and the Ministerial Decree 70 and other Ministerial Decrees in the area, such as the famous Ministerial Decree 77, do not report effective organizational models for Siaarti, in the institutional tables great contribution of its pain cultural area, has developed organizational models that we hope will be accepted by the institutions. In this respect – concludes the president – I must thank Alessia Violini, coordinator of the pain cultural area, who spent so much for the success of the congress. ” which opens today in Palermo.