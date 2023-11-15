“We are working on the creation of a supplementary fund for dental assistance”, announces Carlo Ghirlanda, president of the National Association of Italian Dentists (ANDI) in an interview with ‘La Stampa’. “As an association – he explains – we are setting aside the resources necessary to support the economic impact of the reimbursements. We will start with collective agreements, then we will move on to individual ones aimed at individual citizens”. In practice, “those who join the fund will have a voucher that can be spent at their trusted dentist. All with low membership costs. Even more so if they have access to the premiums provided for those who undergo prevention and six-monthly check-ups”. Compared to an insurance policy, the advantage is that “there will be no selection at the start – specifies Ghirlanda – because everyone, sick or not, will be able to join the fund. Since it is integrative, it will benefit from a tax deductibility of 19%”.

Meanwhile, every year 5 million Italians give up going to the dentist because they can’t afford it and many go abroad to have their smile treated. With what risks? “In some of these Eastern countries there is no security at all”, warns President Andi. “In Italy – he underlines – we have regional regulations that impose rules on the use of materials, and on the size and hygiene of practices, which elsewhere are dreamed of. And then” often, in ‘dental tourism’ destinations, “we they carry out treatments in one day that would take weeks. Sometimes without even guaranteeing disinfection. Then we are talking about activities where organized crime often hides”, denounces Ghirlanda. “There are colleagues in Puglia – she reports – who have received threats for being involved in the phenomenon. And many of their patients who have suffered damage do not report for fear of retaliation”.

“Another plague that like Andi we are fighting together with Federconsumatori”, continues the specialist, is that of fake dentists and dental technicians who also operate in Italy. The aim is “to combat illegal practices together with the supervisory authorities, to better regulate advertising in the healthcare sector, all by promoting social dentistry – underlines Ghirlanda – so as not to throw into the hands of impostors those who cannot afford treatments that are more they cannot be economical by that much, if not to the detriment of the patients’ health.”