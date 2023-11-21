“In Italy 200 thousand people are affected by autoimmune diseases, pathologies that often involve multiple organs. An example? Systemic lupus erythematosus which affects the kidneys, joints, skin, heart and brain. This means that the patient is forced to consult various specialists, undergoing often at real via crucis. The health professionals involved in the diagnosis and treatment of this chronic multisystem pathology are in fact nephrologist, rheumatologist, immunologist, internal medicine specialist, cardiologist, neurologist and psychologist. Therefore, a multidisciplinary approach is very important to guarantee patients with early diagnoses, in order to be able to promptly undertake the most appropriate treatment path”. Thus to Adnkronos Salute Loreto Gesualdo, nephrologist and president of Fism – Federation of medical scientific societies, on the occasion of the presentation, today in the Senate, of the new parliamentary Intergroup for the prevention and treatment of autoimmune diseases, of which he is technical secretary.

In addition to the multidisciplinary approach, “we need to focus on collaboration between hospital and local medicine – underlines Gesualdo who is also scientific director of the Oncology Institute of Bari – therefore involving general practitioners, a true front-office for an early diagnosis that allows to arrive at a timely treatment and therefore an improvement in the outcomes of patients with autoimmune diseases whose mortality is very often significantly higher than that of the general population”.

Fism, which includes 192 medical-scientific societies, “has launched a ‘digital ecosystem project’ that goes from multidisciplinarity to single prescription. An ambitious challenge, the objective of which – highlights Gesualdo – is taking charge of the patient at 360 degrees, so that he will no longer have to consult various specialists, each with a different diagnosis and prescriptive path”. Getting to the single prescription “is possible – the expert comments – also thanks to the Pnrr. We have Mission 1 (which will increase telematic connections between hospitals and local medicine, through the ultra-broadband that is being created) and the Mission 6 which includes health homes. With Mission 1 and Mission 6 it will be possible to create new treatment paths for the patient seen as a person.”