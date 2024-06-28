(Adnkronos) – “The Government’s commitment is already the one promulgated by the Department of Prevention on the importance of vaccination and in general of prevention of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children. A theme that extends to the public national health system which “without prevention” of certain pathologies is not sustainable”. This is what the Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato said today in Bari, speaking during the conference dedicated to new strategies and tools for protecting children’s health against RSV infection, the leading cause of hospitalization in newborns.

