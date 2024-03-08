“The fact of being able to parameterize everything with punctual, segmented and in-depth DRGs with respect to healthcare services helps to carry out correct planning, to optimize the performance of the national public healthcare system and above all to create new organizational models”. Thus Marcello Gemmato, Undersecretary of Health, on the sidelines of the press conference 'Model for the analysis of costs of hospital and outpatient healthcare services', organized at the Auditorium of the Ministry of Health, where an algorithm developed by a team of researchers was presented of the Free Mediterranean University 'Giuseppe Degennaro', led by Professor Francesco Albergo.