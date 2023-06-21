“Many and too many mistakes have been made in the past, there is a need to put substantial funding back on the ground for the country’s needs”. This was stated by Marco Furfaro, XII Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, speaking at the public assembly of Assosistema Confindustria entitled ‘The future of healthcare and the NHS in the light of the new Procurement Code and a new model of public procurement. Towards a new Spending Review?’.

“This – he explains – also concerns the economic chains. The point is to wage a great battle so that it is a fundamental point of public investment in the country”.

“Investing in healthcare – he underlines – also concerns the private sector, research, the right to study and not just the public sphere”.