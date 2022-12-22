The go-ahead for the Milleproroghe decree was announced yesterday by Palazzo Chigi, after the meeting of the CDM which was held under the presidency of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini. “The Council of Ministers, on a proposal from President Giorgia Meloni, has approved a decree-law which introduces urgent provisions on the subject of legislative deadlines”, explains the note. Among the measures envisaged in the field of health the extension until 31 December 2023 – therefore for one year – of the effectiveness of the provisions on use of the electronic prescriptiontherefore the possibility for doctors to send the number by email or message.

Another measure concerns i temporary workers of the Italian drug agency Aifa: “The possibility for AIFA to renew coordinated and continuous collaboration contracts and expiring flexible work contracts is extended until 31 December 2023, without prejudice to the effects of any extensions that may have already occurred for the same purposes. For these renewals, an allocation of resources is foreseen for which financial coverage is indicated”.

Among the provisions for the health sector, for the year 2023, the faculty of the Minister of Health of distribute the premium shares for the financing of the Regional Health Service in favor of the regions who have set up a central office for purchasing and awarding tender procedures for the supply of goods and services and for those who have introduced suitable measures in the field of budget balance.