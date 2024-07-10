From just over 300 hospitalizations per year to almost 100 thousand. Total: “Millions of people treated in 60 years of activity” of the Policlinico Gemelli in Rome, which on the occasion of the anniversary remembers its past, celebrates the present and looks to the future. A birthday celebrated at the Quirinale, where a delegation of what is now called the Fondazione Policlinico universitari Agostino Gemelli Irccs was received in audience by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

The occasion to remember some numbers that “immediately make sense of this prodigious history”, the Foundation underlines. “From the 304 hospitalizations in 1964”, the year in which the ‘Ospedale dei Papi’ was inaugurated on July 10, “to the 99,564 in 2023. From the 471 children born in 1967, the year the delivery room opened, to the 4,358 born at Gemelli in 2023. There were seventy beds in the first departments operating in the first year of activity”, while “today 1,611 beds are active”. In its long journey, the polyclinic has established itself as “the largest oncology center in Italy in terms of number of patients treated (57,751 in 2023). Numerous and prestigious – highlights the Foundation – the awards obtained worldwide. For the fourth consecutive year, Gemelli has confirmed itself as the ‘best hospital in Italy’ according to the ranking drawn up by the American magazine ‘Newsweek’, and is ranked 35th in the world and among the top 10 in Europe. Remarkable is the recent confirmation of accreditation by the Joint Commission International (Jci)”, obtained for the first time in June 2021.

Results to which the “close collaboration with the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Catholic University, with its over 5,500 students and 2,100 specialists, has contributed significantly in the training of generations of doctors and healthcare workers in the over 60 years since its establishment (November 5, 1961). To date, there are 10,838 graduates in Medicine and Surgery, 214 graduates in Medicine and Surgery and over 16,000 graduates in the healthcare professions (4,844 at the Rome site and 11,342 at the associated sites). Today, Gemelli is also one of the most important national and international research centers. There are 1,199 active clinical research projects, for a value of 22,979,885 euros, in addition to the value of the trials co-financed by companies, which is 1,965,999 euros”.