“In Italy we have 31% of caesarean sections, which are inappropriate, also because for many women giving birth safely represents a ploy to avoid feeling pain. Very often women bypass the problem for fear of the pain of childbirth, for the fact of not being aware of what is happening. All this, together with a lack of assistance, pushes pregnant women to opt for a caesarean section, the incidence of which remains high although it has fallen from 36-37% some time ago”. This was stated to Adnkronos Salute by Maria Grazia Frigo, head of maternal and child care of the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care, on the occasion of the 77th Siaarti National Congress underway in Rome.

“If we are able to offer better assistance at birth, including the inalienable right to painless childbirth also guaranteed by the essential levels of assistance – he underlines – we could probably be more attractive even in the face of a birth rate that is collapsing for obviously social reasons, economic and political, and also because the National Health Service is not able to give an adequate offer to an absolutely legitimate request which is to give birth well and to give birth even without pain by free choice. Instead for the offer of painless birth Italy remains at the rear.”

“As Siaarti we are committed to offering field and ‘simulated’ training that certifies the skills of anesthetists for the management of women in labor – continues Frigo who is also responsible for the Anesthesia and Resuscitation Operational Unit in Obstetrics in the Isola Tiberina hospital – Gemelli Isola Roma – Healthy and non-patient people, who can be given the opportunity to enjoy a painless birth freely and free of charge and at the same time guarantee the safety of the route in emergencies and urgency”. With “the right training – the expert is convinced – we can have competent professionals who guarantee our future mothers the best way to give birth to their children in a hospital facility”.