Dialogue and sharing the different experiences and professionalism in the healthcare world, these are the aims of the first Think tank board organized by Fism, the Federation of Italian medical and scientific societies on the theme ‘Digital ecosystem of rare diseases and chronicity: from interdisciplinarity and interconnection to single prescription. Scientific societies meet companies’. The works, which were held from 20 to 21 July – explains a note – were coordinated by the IMF president, Loreto Gesualdo, by the secretary Francesco Macrì with responsibility for rare diseases and the councilor and delegate for prevention and lifestyles, Annamaria Colao.

The goal “for the near future”, says Gesualdo, is to move “from interdisciplinarity and interconnection to single prescription, an important investment for our National Health Service”. In fact, the current context sees a profound evolution of the NHS towards digital healthcare, where the application of digital technologies to support innovation in the healthcare system can make the provision of services more effective, streamline communication between healthcare facilities and citizens, simplify booking systems and much more. Precisely for this reason, through a 360-degree discussion on the issues of rare diseases and chronicity among the various stakeholders in the sector, an innovative approach was created – the note highlights – in the treatment of frailties, focusing on the priority needs of patients, from disease prevention to therapeutic adherence, from training to the digitization of systems and services.

The following scientific societies were present: Aipo, the Italian association of hospital pulmonologists; Amd, Association of Diabetes Doctors; Anmco, National Association of hospital cardiologists; Fadoi, Federation of hospital internist managers associations; Sid, Italian Society of Diabetes; Sie, Italian Society of Endocrinology; Sigg, Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics; Sigot, Italian Society of Hospital and Territory Geriatrics; Sif, Italian Society of Pharmacology; Siia, Italian Society of Arterial Hypertension; Simi, Italian Society of Internal Medicine; Simiti, Italian Society of Transfusion Medicine and Immunohaematology; Sin, Italian Society of Nephrology; Sip, Italian Society of Pediatrics; Sir, Italian Society of Rheumatology; Sinepe, Italian Society of Pediatric Nephrology; Uniamo, Italian Federation of Rare Diseases; Aress Puglia, strategic regional agency for health and social affairs. In the coming weeks – he concludes – ‘proof of concept in real life’ activities will be launched for the presentation of the results to the States General of the IMF which will be held in Rome in January 2024.