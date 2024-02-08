“In recent hours we have explored the entire health issue, moreover I must say in an innovative way compared to the past, that is, not looking only at the emergency, but we will formulate proposals to the government and I must also say proposals for the individual regions to address across the board the critical issues that exist in the healthcare system”. Thus Massimiliano Fedriga, president of the Conference of the Regions and president of Friuli Venezia Giulia, at the end of today's meeting with the governors.

“This means for example the shortage of healthcare personnel – he explained – with different perspectives compared to the medical component which, according to forecasts, from 2028 will find a higher number of trained doctors compared to professionals retiring and therefore compared to the emergency of availability of white coats”. As for the shortage of nurses, he added, “it will be increasingly significant and we must intervene on this. We will also reflect on the skills of healthcare professions, so as to allow an expansion of the use of professionals to provide greater answers and perhaps lighten the medical part of some tasks that distract from the purely professional activity for which they were trained”. “There are also other issues that will be formulated by the Health Commission of the Conference of the Regions in agreement with experts and in a proactive way – he continued – We want to formulate them to the government with the conviction that it will and will serve – the Regions want to take this responsibility – the desire and determination to make strong and forward-looking choices, not only to face today's emergency”.