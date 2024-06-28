(Adnkronos) – “Institutions and the scientific world are allies. The shortages can be” reduced “thanks to the help of artificial intelligence (AI) which will be the engine of change in healthcare through preventive medicine”. The Regions “are protagonists together with the Government”. This was stated by the President of the autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Massimiliano Fedriga, participating today at Villa Manin in Codroipo (Ud) in the Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano which took place within the event Laboratorio Sanità 20/30 Ai (artificial intelligence).

#Healthcare #Fedriga #transformed #challenges #opportunities