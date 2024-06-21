“Artificial intelligence applied to healthcare represents not only an IT revolution, but a process revolution: while it offers great opportunities, it is also full of variables and must be accompanied by the institutions. On this path, Friuli Venezia Giulia, an advanced and small region – and therefore more flexible to change – it is a candidate to be on the front line”. With these words, the governor Massimiliano Fedriga presented in Trieste, together with the regional health councilor Riccardo Riccardi, the 20/30 Healthcare Laboratory on artificial intelligence which will be held on 27 and 28 June at Villa Manin.

An event which, as Riccardi announced, has the participation of 110 companies, 700 health professionals and over 1,100 participants. Among the major players, Fedriga recalled, AstraZeneca and Google are present. “The bursting onto the scene of artificial intelligence – highlighted the governor – shows how the problem is not only that of the extent of the resources made available to the healthcare system, but of how they are used and the process innovations that are adopted”. The two-day event – a note reports – will also see the convening of the Health Commission of the Conference of Regions, demonstrating the national value of the laboratory. “The issues of treatment and monitoring of pathologies, public health surveillance and the growth of the system will be addressed – Riccardi noted – and the ethical aspect will be explored: the machine supports man, but does not replace him”. From this point of view, one of the aspects to be explored in greater depth is data/privacy conciliation.

“The application of artificial intelligence in healthcare marks a turning point that will prove irreversible and which has important implications in terms of efficiency, to the benefit of those who are treated and those who care”, observed Fedriga. In this regard, the governor gave an example: “The virtual general practitioner will be able to carry out an initial screening of the patient who will then be examined by the professional to decide on the prescription, having at that point already a valid starting point. This way they can be shortened times, skills are optimized and responses to citizens improve”.