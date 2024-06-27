Artificial intelligence “I believe that, as far as levels of access to healthcare services are concerned, it can help reduce the differences” in access “because, if we make technology available, we make universal knowledge available that can be truly spread and fill the various problems but also within the regions”. This was stated by Massimiliano Fedriga, President of the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia and President of the Conference of Regions and PA, speaking today, during the first day of the Laboratorio Sanità 20/30 Ai (artificial intelligence) that brings together in the residence of Villa Manin in Codroipo (Ud), with the aim of becoming an annual meeting of national and European experts, public and private managers, institutions, healthcare professionals and technological partners.

“Think, for example, of internal areas where, perhaps, the general practitioner is not always available, or where many kilometers away – continues Fedriga – artificial intelligence and new technologies can carry out constant monitoring, especially of chronic patients and therefore always be able to guarantee that the same patient is monitored to intervene if necessary. In reality” artificial intelligence “reduces the differences”.

As President Fedriga underlines, the choice to bring together the permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano within the event organized by the Sanità 2030 Fvg Laboratory, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region and Agenas ( National Agency for Regional Health Services) is not accidental. The objective is to underline the importance of “making new technologies available to improve services to citizens. The use of artificial intelligence in a conscious way – he adds – presents us with new paths that we must transform from challenges to opportunities The shortcomings we experience in the healthcare system today can be filled. It is clear that, from this point of view, we are at the beginning of a path that, we know, we will have to build and improve over the years, but a great alliance between institutions and institutions is needed. the scientific world in order to give more efficient answers to citizens”.

Artificial intelligence “can represent, as far as the right to health is concerned, an epochal change in terms of data that can be analyzed even only in preventive medicine – observes Fedriga – The regions have a leading role in terms of responses of health and for this reason we must work, obviously together with the government”, involved with some parliamentarians in the two days in Friuli, “in a great alliance to try to put on the ground”, at the service of citizens “the tools and resolutions that exist or that will be available.”