“Here in Rome these machines are very few and they are also in other parts of Italy, so this gives us a reason for pride”. Thus, Mario Falconi, president of the held at the Marilab Center in Ostia, an event in which the first 3 Tesla high-field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the coast was also presented, an investment of over 3 million euros for the Marilab Group, based on artificial intelligence , which thus expands its offer of technological and instrumental equipment.