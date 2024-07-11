In light of the ever-increasing affirmation of aesthetic medicine and the demand by Italians to resort to aesthetic treatments, also for health reasons, it is urgent and necessary to define shared guidelines among the protagonists of the sector – Institutions, Scientific Societies and Associations – that can guarantee high quality standards of services to protect citizens. For this reason, in recent days in Rome, in Montecitorio an event has been organized entitled ‘Guaranteeing quality and professionalism in Aesthetic Medicine’, organized on the initiative of the Honorable Annarita Patriarca, member of the XII Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, sponsored by the Parliamentary and Legislative Initiative Association for Health and Prevention, promoted by Amei, the Italian Aesthetic Medicine Association, and with the unconditional support of Icamp, the International School of Practical Aesthetic Medicine.

It was a moment of comparison and discussion between institutions, experts in the sector and representatives of associations – we read in a note – with the aim of bringing to light the critical issues of the current legislative gap and defining shared guidelines for safe aesthetic medicine, which can guarantee quality standards and appropriateness to all citizens. During the event, data from a survey conducted by Csa, an acronym of Havas Media Network dedicated to research and analytics, on a sample of a thousand people (500 users and 500 non-users non-rejectors) were presented, from which it emerged that in the majority of cases people identify the aesthetic doctor (61%) and the plastic surgeon (53%) as the professional figures responsible for administering these treatments and 90% believe that mandatory and specific training of doctors is essential, even if 21% are convinced that the beautician is the person to turn to.

The main reason that pushed users to undergo an aesthetic treatment is to feel better about themselves (71%), 21% for health reasons. However, the survey also revealed an alarming fact: among those who have resorted to aesthetic medicine, 71% are very careful about the safety of the therapies and worried about health problems that could emerge after the treatment, even though 33% use online research as a channel for information on accredited doctors and facilities.

“Aesthetic medicine – explains Francesca Merzagora, president of the Onda ETS Foundation, National Observatory on Women’s and Gender Health – is concerned with improving the patient’s quality of life to respond to their psycho-physical well-being, not only through the requested aesthetic intervention but, mainly, by helping to remove and treat the cause directly linked to the onset of the blemish itself. For this reason, aesthetic medicine is not just the mere execution of a treatment but is considered a preventive, corrective, restorative and rehabilitative medicine, and therefore also with a social background that must be practiced by doctors with careful and in-depth theoretical-practical training”.

The growing attention towards aesthetic medicine requires, however, that we clarify the procedures and professionals involved. “As Amei, one of the main scientific societies of aesthetic medicine and Icamp, the main training school in the field – underlines Maria Albini, president of Amei and president of Icamp – we have always been aware of the role, value and growing responsibility that this discipline has towards the social sphere of people and for this reason we are constantly committed to protecting this profession. The lack of clear regulation of the sector and the provision of rigorous training courses penalizes serious and professional operators to the detriment of the quality and safety of treatments, to the detriment of citizens and all serious operators. At the moment, there are only heterogeneous and limited initiatives, but it is clear that this legislative void can only be filled through shared legislative initiatives and a cultural growth of the country”.

In this regard, the Honorable Annarita Patriarca, member of the XII Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, added: “As the promoter of the motion presented last year to commit the Government to regulate, as soon as possible, the aesthetic medicine sector, I have already initiated discussions with the relevant Scientific Societies, the Order of Surgeons and Dentists and with universities. The discussion between the main interlocutors of the sector is therefore an opportunity to lay the foundations for starting joint legislative initiatives that respond to the need to guarantee all citizens not only adequate quality and professional standards but also simplified, clear and transparent access to information on the professional figures involved and on the treatments”.

The identification of clear and uniform regulation across the territory appears increasingly urgent. “It is clear – observes Senator Antonio Tomassini, president of the Parliamentary Initiative Association for Health and Prevention – in light of the data presented, how this sector is constantly growing and how the technologies used during aesthetic treatments are constantly evolving. From today’s debate, however, it also emerged how greater complexity in the management of services also requires adequate professionalism and univocal regulation, to protect the health of all consumers. Objectives that we feel we can share and promote in light of our constant commitment – he concludes – as a Parliamentary Association of reference for the health and prevention of citizens”.