Healthcare Espoo did the magic trick: The queues at the kilo health center were shrunk – You can get to the doctor faster thanks to a couple of simple insights

The same approach is now being agreed for two other Espoo health centers, later perhaps for the entire city.

In Espoo At the Kilo health station, the impossible has been made true since the end of the year.

Kilo was still in the same disaster situation in October as many other health centers. The T3 statistics measuring queues for non-urgent times were 90 days, which means that there were practically no times.

In December, waiting for a doctor’s appointment had been reduced to three days. That would be a tough outcome without a pandemic. In January, it took less than two days for the micron to convert, while congestion continues elsewhere in the city.

No staff has been added to the kilo, but a new way of operating has begun in November. Our own versions of this Espoo team model are already being developed for the Iso Omena and Kalajärvi health centers, later perhaps for the entire city.

The City of Espoo is responsible for providing the services of Kilo Health Center, ie the operations have not been outsourced to a private company.

Year then in Espoo it was thought that something would have to be done differently than before.

“Korona really knocked us to our knees,” says the chief physician of outpatient care in Espoo. Anu Mustakari.

Because the Samaria health center focused on coronary patients, Samaria patients had to be divided into other Espoo centers.

The appointment for health centers in Espoo was centralized in the same place.

The telephone service was completely blocked at the beginning of the pandemic. In the spring and summer of 2020, Espoo reset its callback queue three times without actually contacting the callers. This became a reproach from the Deputy Chancellor of Justice.

Since then, centralization has been abandoned. Espoo has acquired more staff both for itself and by purchasing to vaccinate and trace infections. With the exception of three privately run health centers, the health centers in Espoo were still severely congested for most of last year.

In spring It was decided that in order to relieve congestion in Espoo, the development of a way of renovating health centers similar to Espoo would be started.

The key idea is to start solving a person’s problems as soon as he or she calls the health center for the first time.

A similar idea has been tried in many other localities, and not always with success.

Perhaps what is special is that the Kilo staff themselves designed the details to suit their own workplace with the support of the coaches.

Most people call the health center in the first couple of hours in the morning. That’s why caregivers should be answering the phone enough at the time to avoid having a huge callback debt.

It is quite normal at the health center that the nurse in charge of the phone can consult a doctor if necessary.

“But in Kilo, that doctor is sitting in the same room, not in another hallway or at the end of a phone call,” Mustakari says.

The doctor on the consultation shift will focus only on this. For some callers, that call is enough for treatment.

With such a significant part that the doctor’s time is arranged very quickly face to face for those who need it, the matter was urgent or unhurried.

“It’s usually common to ask if you can get here in the afternoon.”

The first after the call, the city dweller gets their own contact person who can be called directly in the future. A kilo aims at the permanence of the treatment: that is, not having to explain things to a new person every time.

The staff did extra work in the last weeks before moving to the new model to make the old queue smaller. At the turn of the year, Kilo was hit by Kilo, as were other health centers: the staff fell ill and professionals were transferred to Espoo Hospital.

Therefore, Mustakari would not like to talk about any miracle, but about the hard work and smart local management done in Kilo.

The success of the model is also assessed by measuring customer satisfaction and well-being at work. The latter figure is now 2.7, with a target of 3 on a scale of 1-4.

Kilon the template is not copied elsewhere completely as is. In a big apple, for example, it is essential to bring other professionals into the same team just as closely, for example on physiotherapy and services for the elderly.

Electronic services such as video reception and chat are actually being introduced in Espoo. So they don’t explain the Kilo situation at all yet.