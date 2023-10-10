Healthcare, escape from emergency rooms and surgeries: one in four specialist positions remains without doctors

Emergency room is on its knees and understaffed, while calls for new doctors are deserted. This is the bleak picture that emerges from the latest medical specialization competition, in which one place in four is currently unassigned.

Also this year, the first results of the assignments show a clear gap between the positions that also guarantee a career in the private sector and those more linked to public structures. The specializations most sought after by young doctors are therefore dermatology, allergology and plastic surgery, while the schools of pathological anatomy and emergency and emergency medicine sometimes struggle to find a single candidate.

This split is highlighted by the specialist associations, who point the finger primarily at “incorrect planning” by the Ministry of University and Research. This was followed by delays that limited the choices of many young doctors.

The postponements have in fact reduced the days that separate the publication of the registration results from that of “taking up service”, set for November 1st, to just 14 days. Too few to allow many to find accommodation, also in light of the problem of high rents. But also to carry out more than two “repeats”, which would allow a greater number of grants to be assigned.

The request is to postpone the “taking of service” by a month and to increase the extraordinary “slides” before taking up service by up to 5. Otherwise, the Anaao Giovani, Als and GMI associations say they are ready to return to demonstrating but also to organize the “first general strike of residents”, with which to demonstrate “that if all doctors in specialist training folded their arms even for just three days thousands of university departments would go haywire and all university hospitals would collapse.”

According to the analysis carried out by the same associations, after the first “call” there are 103 schools to which no specialist has been assigned. “It is mortifying to note that 44 schools of pathological anatomy, clinical pathology and microbiology will be without any specialist doctor, condemning to the extinction of the professional figures who have been literal lifesavers during the covid-19 pandemic and who will be fundamental in the future , especially on prevention and preparedness for responding to future pandemics and emerging risks adopted within the framework of the World Health Organization (WHO),” they stated. Among the schools most at risk of running out of residents are those of radiotherapy, clinical pharmacology and toxicology, palliative medicine and care, thoracic surgery, nuclear medicine and general surgery.

So far, as many as 27.7 percent of the 16,165 grants made available have not been awarded. Only 11,688 out of 14,036 candidates received a grant, although for the first time there were more positions advertised than candidates.

The most worrying data in some ways concerns the emergency rooms. In emergency medicine specialization schools, only 266 places out of 855 were assigned, equal to 31.3 percent. Four schools did not receive any assignment: among these prestigious names such as the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome and the San Raffaele in Milan.

Solving the emergency room emergency by increasing the number of specialists would therefore have proved to be a boomerang. According to the associations, compared to previous years, a further decline was recorded “which, on the one hand, officially certifies the ‘extinction’ of the figure of specialist in emergency medicine, and on the other condemns the NHS to the advance of figure of the token doctor and the consequent, inevitable decrease in the quality of services provided in a delicate area such as that of emergency rooms”.