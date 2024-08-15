Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/14/2024 – 22:12

Businesspeople from the healthcare industry complained to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday (14) about the impacts that the shutdown and reduction of activities by employees of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) are having on the sector. At the end of July, a 48-hour mobilization interrupted services at both Anvisa and other regulatory agencies. In the case of the health agency, a standard operation has been taking place for about two months.

“President, Anvisa cannot stop. It represents 25% of Brazil’s GDP. And, with this strike that is happening, with the lack of employees, it is extremely important that we manage to reverse this issue”, stated Paulo Henrique Fraccaro, president of the Brazilian Association of the Medical Device Industry (Abimo), during an event at the Planalto Palace to announce new public and private investments in the sector. [https://agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br/economia/noticia/2024-08/governo-e-industria-da-saude-anunciam-r-574-bilhoes-em-investimentos].

According to Fraccaro, the reduction in service at Anvisa is delaying the registration of products, including pharmaceuticals and medical devices. “Even if we return, there are not enough employees to catch up on possible delays,” he added.

FarmaBrasil CEO Reginaldo Arcuri also called for a solution to the salary negotiations with employees. “It is essential and urgent to ensure agility in these procedures, so that the industry does not have the results of its investments held back due to Anvisa’s lack of conditions. In 2023, the average value of medicines pending analysis by Anvisa reached R$17 billion,” he pointed out.

As most of the raw materials for the pharmaceutical industry are imported, including the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), which is essential in the formulation of medicines, companies’ stocks may be compromised.

After the ceremony at Planalto, the Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dweck, told Brazil Agency that the most recent offer, presented to the National Union of Employees of National Regulatory Agencies (Sinagências), includes a salary adjustment of up to 23%, divided into two installments (January 2025 and April 2026).

“We can’t recover all the losses now, which is what they would like to have, but it’s a very good deal, we hope they accept it.” During the ceremony, after hearing the demands of the businessmen, President Lula himself asked the minister to commit to the negotiation. “Esther has this debt with Anvisa, which is the strike, but after the appeal you made [referindo-se ao empresário]she will solve it”, said Lula.

The report sought out Sinagências to comment, but has not received a response so far.