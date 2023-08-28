HEALTHCARE: EMILIANO “CUSTOMER SYSTEM IN APULIA? GEMMATO EXPLAINS”

“If the undersecretary in charge of health says that in Puglia there is a patronage system” and that “to have an exam quickly you have to go and get recommended”, he will have “at least the fumus of a possible crime, otherwise it is a clown and clowns cannot be undersecretaries”. This was stated by the governor of the Puglia Region, Michele Emiliano, speaking at ‘La Piazza – Il Bene Comune’, the Affaritaliani event organized in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi).

“If the undersecretary, who is a public official who has the duty of supervising the Italian health system and the Apulian one, says something like this, the competent Public Prosecutor’s Office must take this report, must call Gemmato and must ask him why he having said these things: he must motivate objective and not political reasons, because otherwise he is confusing the two roles”, he underlines. “It is not possible that an institutional representative also has the thankless task of having to politically attack the person he is then supposed to help”, she explains. “There is the risk that tomorrow I will have to write to the minister” explaining to him that “his undersecretary said that there is clientelism here”.

Gemmato, a guest at La Piazza last night, said: “The first serious approach to solving problems is to stop cronyism in healthcare, used as electoral consensus. To have a diagnostic investigation in Puglia, citizens often have to go and take off their hat from the powerful on duty to skip the queue. We must go back to being one of the best public health systems in the world. According to Bloomberg, the Italian one is fourth in the world and therefore we do not throw the baby out with the bathwater. There are great professionalism of the health workers “.

PUGLIA: EMILIANO “THIRD TERM? I WOULD LIKE TO BE MAYOR OF FOGGIA”

A third term as governor of Puglia? “There is no personal need for me, I am 64 years old and in my institutional life I have had 100 times what I could have imagined. One thing I would gladly do is go and be mayor of Foggia”. This was stated by the governor of the Puglia Region, Michele Emiliano, speaking at ‘La Piazza – Il Bene Comune’, the Affaritaliani event organized in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi). “In Foggia there are difficulties in finding candidates for mayor, because it is a city that has been dissolved by the mafia and that would require a commitment of love from the whole community to get out of this situation. The next mayor will have enormous problems to be resolved and, whatever side it was, he will have all my help and all my solidarity”, he underlines. As next governor, however, “I am of the opinion that Antonio Decaro is a very important figure, in whom I have a lot of faith”.

HEALTHCARE: EMILIANO “NORTH AGAINST SOUTH”

The health care game “is North against South” and “Campania is also in the same conditions: we have to play the same game with 27,000 fewer employees”. This was stated by the governor of the Puglia Region, Michele Emiliano, speaking at ‘La Piazza – Il Bene Comune’, the Affaritaliani event organized in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi). During the pandemic, “Puglia, despite 27,000 fewer employees than Emilia Romagna (which has the same inhabitants) has managed to be more efficient than the other regions: this difference in field does not only concern personnel”, because ” compared to Emilia-Romagna we also have half of the hospitals, less than half of the nursing homes and 290 million euros less for the same population”.

MINIMUM WAGE: EMILIANO “IS NOT OPPOSED TO BARGAINING, BUT INTEGRATES”

The minimum wage “is not at all in opposition to union bargaining: they are two things that complement each other”. This was stated by the governor of the Puglia Region, Michele Emiliano, speaking at ‘La Piazza – Il Bene Comune’, the Affaritaliani event organized in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi). “I appreciated the battle over the minimum wage, because it immediately gives a horizon to many professional figures who, despite working, remain in a state of poverty. This is a very serious problem: if you work and you are poor all the same, it is unacceptable. We must ask remedy”.

