Healthcare | Emergency doctor: The elderly man’s problem is treated in the emergency room in half an hour, but he stays there for days

Veli-Pekka Rautava, chairman of the Association of Acute Medicine, tells how the problems of health care have accumulated more widely in emergency rooms in the summer.

Emergency services the late summer traffic jams are a serious symptom of the fact that Finns who need health care do not get it at the right time from the right place.

This applies especially to elderly patients, who make up a large proportion of emergency room patients.

“The summer’s problem in emergency rooms has not been the patients coming in, but the fact that we can’t get them out,” sums up the president of the Finnish Association of Acute Medicine Veli-Pekka Rautava. He works as a senior physician in the emergency department of Kanta-Häme Central Hospital and maintains close contact with emergency physicians all over Finland.

The lack of follow-up care places for patients caused by the shortage of nurses started to make emergency work difficult even before the summer. For example, in Hus, it has been necessary to close places in departments already in the spring.

“Several senior doctors from different parts of Finland are now reporting that due to problems with the recruitment of nursing staff, the number of follow-up treatment places will not reach a normal level even in the fall,” says Rautava.

Emergency services a chain reaction has led to the traffic jams. The most difficult link in the chain is that in many localities, elderly people who need round-the-clock care cannot get into care homes for the elderly.

Nursing homes would have rooms and beds in many localities, but not enough staff required by nursing staff.

“Nursing homes cannot accept elderly people from the wards of health centers. It also leads to the fact that it is not possible to transfer patients from hospitals to the wards of health centers, because they are already full,” says Rautava.

“This same problem has been heard from many large emergency rooms,” he adds.

After the 2019 care crisis, supervision of round-the-clock care has been tightened. It is also related to a change in the law on the nurse assessment, which is now 0.6 and is scheduled to rise to 0.7 next April.

Result is that elderly people who need care stay in emergency rooms because there is no other place for them. The emergency room doors cannot be closed for two weeks in the summer.

“Even if an elderly patient’s problem could be treated in half an hour, he might be in the emergency room for three days if there is no place for further treatment,” says Rautava.

Rautava gives an example: a 92-year-old person lives at home. There will be a week-long fever or a common urinary tract infection for the elderly. After that, the elderly person may be in such a condition that they need round-the-clock care for a couple of days.

“Some common infectious disease can knock old patients off their feet,” he says.

When an elderly person waiting for an extension is left in charge of the emergency room, the nurses there help him eat, go to the bathroom, and give him medicine. It is done by the nurses, who at the same time treat patients who come into the emergency room with urgent health problems.

There is also a problem if the emergency room tells the patient to apply for treatment at the health center within a couple of days, but they can get there after weeks.

“In that case, it will be some time before the patient can get back to the emergency room,” says Rautava.

Veli-Pekka Rautavan including summer time In Finland, in general, about 15–20 percent more patients come to emergency rooms than at other times of the year.

Rautava can’t directly say how much the nursing staffing of care homes for the elderly affects the situation that has arisen.

“This is a tangle of many things,” he says and lists the healthcare problems that have now surfaced.

The population is older, so there are more patients with multiple illnesses. The more diagnoses a patient has in the emergency room, the longer his treatment there takes.

Plant locations has been reduced both from the wards of health centers and nursing homes. Now the care chain is confused in many future welfare areas. The social security reform should respond to this lack of clarity in the care chain.

Read more: The employees tell what causes Husi’s catastrophic congestion: “The entire health care system has stalled”

“Municipalities have saved, specialized hospitals have saved and hospital districts have saved. In other words, all entities covered by different funding have reduced patient places. In the municipalities, it is complicated by the fact that primary health care has saved and the social side, i.e. round-the-clock care, has saved without knowing what the other is doing,” says Rautava.

He admits that there have been more private nursing homes, but their ability to treat patients is more limited. “Patients from nursing homes are brought to the emergency room more often than from nursing homes.”

Iron points out that acute medicine remains a popular field among doctors and medical students. However, the problems of emergency rooms will not be solved by adding more doctors or contracting doctors.

“If there are no further treatment places, adding doctors to emergency rooms will not help anything.”

“There has been a lot of talk about the fact that nurses’ jobs are like in a salt mine and the industry’s reputation has suffered. Nurses’ work is a good job, and you can do a lot of good in it. The salaries of nurses should be fixed. I can’t say who organizes it,” says Rautava.

Read more: Hus: Emergency department congestion is caused by a change in students’ attitudes

Although the main reasons for overcrowding in emergency rooms are the shortage of nurses and the interruption of the care chain, Veli-Pekka Rautava, the president of the Association of Acute Medicine, also highlights the patients.

“Patients can be demanding. We have people on duty every day who shouldn’t be there. In society, everything has to be available 24/7, and that is reflected in people’s demands,” he says.

In the emergency room, the patients are put in order of urgency and it is evaluated even more closely during rush hour.

“This has continued to work well in Finnish hospitals this summer. Of course, you have to take into account that the patient doesn’t need urgent treatment when they come, but after a two-hour wait or a ten-hour wait, they might,” he says.