Healthcare Drug problems, youth unemployment, custody: Lahti is now trying to solve problems with Mehiläinen, even though the government wants to stop big outsourcing

The Päijät-Häme consortium will outsource basic health services to Mehiläinen with a long contract just on the eve of the social reform.

About Ninety kilometers north of Helsinki, social and health care reform is being carried out, but not what the Finnish government would have liked.

In August, Lahti and other municipalities in Päijät-Häme decided to establish a joint venture with Mehiläinen, the largest health company. Part of the area’s basic health care will be taken over by the new company, ie health centers in Lahti, Kärkölä and Iiti, for example. Later, seven more municipalities will join.

Such extensive outsourcing has been rare recently.

Twists may still be traveling. Local decision-making did not go according to the advance notes, and an appeal has been lodged with the Häme Administrative Court against the procurement decision. In addition, Mehiläinen’s competitor Terveystalo appealed to the Market Court after losing the tender.

Complaints still do not stop preparation, but the procurement is initiated on a temporary basis. The joint venture will start at the beginning of next year.

At the same time, the country’s government is taking full steam ahead of social and health care reform, one of the basic messages of which is clear: so the big total outsourcing must end. It is up to the public authorities to maintain a grip on health services and to keep a sufficient share of them.

The bill says that if services are procured from a private service provider, their content, scope and quantity must be dimensioned so that the Sote provinces are in all circumstances responsible for organizing the services.

Why Päijät-Häme came up with a solution that seems to be against the political will? Why didn’t it wait for the government to establish the provinces to which the war would be transferred and which the state would start funding?

Give Marina Erholan explain. He has now been the CEO of the Päijät-Häme Welfare Association for a year. The consortium is responsible for the entire war in the area, ie basic care and specialist care, and is owned by the municipalities in the area.

Marina Erhola.­

Erhola is also suitable as an explanator because he has also been familiar with the sote preparation for national politics for a long time. He followed this in his previous job as Director General of THL, Department of Health and Welfare.

For the Sote people, Päijät-Häme and Lahti in particular are facing problems: the population is aging and the well-being of children, young people and families is faltering. The region maintains child custody statistics, the largest number of single-parent families is in Finland, and in addition to persistent structural and youth unemployment, the drug problem is serious.

There is a lot of need for services, but no money.

“When I came here a year ago, there was a serious economic crisis here,” Erhola says. “It seemed that the group would make a deficit of EUR 40 million in a single year.”

The revenue of the deficit consortium of municipalities is not enough for expenditures, so the municipalities in the area would have to dig their picture and cover the deficit. The problem is that the finances of the municipalities of Päijät-Häme are already tight, so they did not look at the budget overrun of their consortium.

“The trust of the owners was gone,” Erhola says.

He had to reorganize for the first time, ie apply for savings and, among other things, lay off and lay off employees.

Nurse Elisa Kinnunen receives patients and assesses the need for treatment at the Lahti Sote Center.­

In order to end the savings cycle, Erhola, with the support of the area’s municipalities, launched an extensive change program aimed at providing residents with health services efficiently and in accordance with the municipalities’ ability to pay. The Primary Health Care Joint Undertaking is part of the program.

“We decided that now the end of that war was over. Then, if the war comes, let it come, and if what we do is not in accordance with the war, then we will be modified. ”

Hospital districts In comparison, Päijät-Häme already provides services efficiently, but according to Erhola, the municipalities in the area are in a state of being unable to finance even Finland’s second cheapest war.

The consortium of municipalities has already outsourced more than half of its health centers for the care of Mehiläinen and Terveystalo. It was decided to expand this model, but in such a way that the consortium would get a better grip on outsourcing than in the traditional purchasing service.

Prior to the tender, the consortium of municipalities specified, among other things, that it must go towards the promise of a future care guarantee. According to it, urgent care should be available within seven days and in oral health care within 14 days. The goal was also to set up extensive digital services and a new kind of doctor-led teamwork model.

According to Erhola, it was immediately apparent from the goals that the consortium of municipalities would not be able to achieve them on its own by the current economic boundary conditions. That is a harsh conclusion, but investments in the development of digital receptions, for example, were seen as superior to the consortium.

“These goals were translated into procurement,” says the Purchasing Services Director of the Consortium of Municipalities. Ismo Rautiainen. “For example, individuals have a really long lead in digital services. Teamwork sounds simple, but in terms of content it is perhaps the most significant change compared to current activities. ”

As a result a joint venture called Harju Health is created, from which the consortium of municipalities buys services. Through the consortium of municipalities, the municipalities own 49 percent of the company and Mehiläinen the rest. The consortium is the organizer and the subscriber, ie it defines, for example, the scope of the service network, and the joint venture is a producer.

Social services and special medical care will remain in the consortium.

Initially, the value of the ten-year contract is EUR 36 million per year, but the amount of euros will increase to EUR 63 million as more municipalities join.

At the national level, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has closely monitored the progress of the matter.

“We went to an interview at the ministry together,” Marina Erhola says. “In that context, it became clear that the Minister for Basic Services did not like our plan.”

Lobby of Lahti Sote Center.­

In Finland there is a war on restrictions on outsourcing, which stipulates that large outsourcing must include a termination clause so that the future province can withdraw from the agreement if it so wishes. Such is also included in the agreement between Päijät-Häme and Mehiläinen.

The government is now trying to get through a war law that prioritizes the provinces ’own public services, which would only be supplemented by purchasing services. Among other things, the law seeks to invalidate purchase service contracts that are contrary to the provisions of the new law and that cannot be made legal.

It would be contrary to the regulations, for example, for the province to no longer have sufficient own service production. Its adequacy is not further defined. According to Erhola, this will not be a problem in Päijät-Häme. Basic services can be returned to own production if required by future law.

Councilor Auli Valli-Lintu from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, says that the Ministry’s concerns relate to whether, due to its size, outsourcing ensures that sufficient organizational skills and decision-making power, which is part of the organizational responsibility, remain in the hands of the public. In addition, the problem is the relationship with the Constitution, that is, how services are secured in all cases.

Especially The SDP and the Left Alliance emphasize the priority of public services in the war, and this is also reflected in the local politics of Päijät-Häme.

Krista Kiuru­

According to Etelä-Suomen Sanomat, the SDP’s Lahti municipal organization took a negative stance on the establishment of a joint venture Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) instructions.

In August, the Lahti City Government decided, in the voice of the Democrats, the Basic Finns, the Greens and the Christian Democrats, that Lahti’s representatives must vote against the establishment of the joint venture at a crucial meeting of the consortium.

Lahti’s corporate governance in the consortium of municipalities failed when two members of the Coalition Party skipped the city government’s decision and voted in favor of founding the company. Without their votes, the joint venture would have been buried.

Chairman of the SDP Council Group Pekka Komu says that the majority of the Lahti City Government was of the opinion that primary health care should be taken as the municipality ‘s own activity – that is, to stop the current outsourcing.

“Systematically and step by step. Yes, we understand that it cannot be done in an instant. ”

Komu also deplores the fact that the joint venture is being taken forward with great urgency. According to him, it would now be worth waiting for the state’s social reform and acting accordingly.

“I would also like to emphasize that the joint venture requires the group to have diamond, iron-strong customer and procurement expertise in order to create the best possible situation for the residents. Bee has a majority in the joint venture, so how do we really make our voice heard? ” Komu asks.

Lahti Sote Center.­

Part The demars of Lahti are also worth the joint venture. Demar Chairman of the Board of the Päijät-Häme Association of Municipalities Kari Lempinen was initially opposed to the arrangement, but the mind changed as the preparation of the joint venture progressed.

“It’s a bit from what angle you look at it. Part of the left sees this as an ideological question, but an ideological angle is not the only right approach. Personally, I start from the point of view that if the services improve, there will be evening receptions and weekend emergency services, then I have to look at the interests of the customer from Päijänne Tavastia, ”says Lempinen.

According to him, an image has been created from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health that Päijät-Häme does a total outsourcing when only part of the group’s operations are involved.

“If there is no clear ban from the ministry, then the preparations will continue and we will move forward.”