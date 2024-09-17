September 17, 2024 | 18.07
READING TIME: 0 minutes
“Events like this one by Fnopi help fuel the sense of participation in the improvement process that starts right from training.” This was stated by Paco D’Onofrio, associate professor of the Department of Sciences for Quality of Life at the University of Bologna, at the Connected Care Conference on the digitalization of healthcare organized by Fnopi, the National Federation of Nursing Professions.
#Healthcare #DOnofrio #uniBo #improvement #starts #nurse #training
Leave a Reply