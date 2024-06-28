«The regions are contemporary with this reorganization and the revolution that derives from technology also linked to enhanced intelligence and artificial intelligence. It is a great opportunity which must however also question us on an ethical level, because the person must always be placed at the centre”. This was said by Raffaele Donini, coordinator of the Health Commission of the Conference of Regions and PA, Councilor for Health Policies of the Emilia-Romagna Region, participating today in the permanent conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano which took place within the Sanità 20/30 Ai (artificial intelligence) Laboratory event underway at the Villa Manin residence in Codroipo (Ud).