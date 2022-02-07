Between email hacking, intrusion into networks and shit storming on social networks, doctors and health professionals find themselves having to face an unknown enemy in addition to Covid-19: the network. In fact, there are more and more reports and complaints than the lawyers Consulcesi they collect on intrusions in mailboxes, containing confidential health information, attacks and threats via social networks or on the official pages of clinics and hospitals. To say it is Consulcesi, the main legal network for the protection of white coats, on the occasion of the ‘Safer Internet Day‘, the World Day for Network Security, established and promoted by the European Commission, which is celebrated on 8 February.

“A diabolical circle on the net of attacks on doctors and health workers is emerging that links the right to be forgotten to cyberattacks”, he comments in a note Massimo Tortorella, president of Consulcesi. “The step is short: a piece of news that could have been requested to be deleted from the web can, if left online, be used by an internet attacker who seeks revenge against a doctor or health worker”.

Doctors are aware of the dangers of the network but do not know how to defend themselves: according to a recent survey by Consulcesi on its database of doctors and health professionals, conducted on the subject of the right to be forgotten, in addition 90% of respondents know that cybercrime and fake news are a threat to their professional activity, but 82% have never done anything to address this problem.

Consulcesi – the note recalls – has created the first specialized legal service in the medical world regarding the right to be forgotten and also for the removal of critical, false or incorrect contents that compromise the professionalism of white coats. The analysis for each doctor is free and a team of experts eliminates false news, insulting comments, information damaging to the image and data processed illegally in accordance with current legislation and the right to be forgotten recognized by European regulations on privacy. Consulcesi has activated an ad hoc toll-free number for a free analysis (800.122777).