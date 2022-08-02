Healthcare | “Disaster is very close, if not already on” – Patient safety is also at risk in Tampere’s overcrowded emergency room

Overcrowded health care is being struggled with elsewhere than in Hus. In Mikkeli, Kotka and Kouvola, many people waiting for extended care places are elderly people who would need, for example, a nursing home.

Situation The Acuta emergency room in Tampere is currently “terrible”, says the chief shop steward of Tampere University Hospital (Tays) Tehy members Kimmo Mäkelä.

“Almost every shift lacks workers. The disaster is very close, if not already there,” he says.

The nurse interviewed by HS also describes the situation in the emergency room as catastrophic. According to a nurse who has worked in Acuta for 15 years, the situation has never been this bad. According to him, patient safety is constantly compromised.

The deputy chief physician and deputy head of the area of ​​responsibility also admit that patient safety is at risk Talk Delany.

“Because there are not enough employees and there is a great rush, the quality of the work deteriorates. Of course it’s a risk to patient safety,” says Delany.

Between July and August, HS has reported on the congestion and long waiting times in the emergency rooms of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) hospitals, which have caused frequent dangerous situations.

It seems that similar problems are also being struggled with elsewhere in Finland.

Read more: “The situation is catastrophic” – Hus employees tell about frequent dangerous situations in the emergency room

Read more: A man suffering from a cerebral hemorrhage waited more than six hours to see a doctor in the emergency room – the congestion in Hus is now unprecedented

Completely there may be 80 patients in the emergency room at one time, of which only 20 can walk. According to Mäkelä, getting to follow-up care can take from five to more than twelve hours.

The longest the patient has been in the observation unit prior to further treatment is nine days, when they should spend a maximum of one day there before being transferred to further treatment.

According to the nurse interviewed by HS, among other things, all coronavirus patients in the emergency room are the responsibility of one nurse. There may be up to ten of them at once. Patients must be in isolation, where they may stay for five nights before being admitted to further care.

According to the nurse, a big problem is also that when other departments are closed, the patients belonging to them are brought to the emergency room.

“The emergency room is a good place for emergency patients, but as a place for further treatment it is absolutely miserable. We are not designed to treat inpatients in addition to the emergency room,” he says.

Other departments have a limited number of places that have been defined. There is no clear limit defined in the emergency department, so when the space runs out elsewhere, patients are brought there.

“The attitude seems to be that everyone can fit in the emergency room.“

Mixed Mäkelä and Delany are worried about the caregivers’ ability to cope.

“I do a lot of patient work myself. I feel that the situation is exhausting, frustrating and the amount of work is so unmanageable that I cannot do the job well,” says Delany.

The overcrowding has sometimes been so huge during the summer that all the beds in the emergency department have been in use. He points out that the beds used in the emergency room are also not actual patient beds, and lying on them for three days can cause bedsores, for example.

Sometimes nurses have spent hours looking for a place for further care.

“For the most part, every corner of the cleaning closet has been thought about to see if it could still fit [tuohon vuodepaikka]. Patient beds are scattered along the corridors. According to my experience, this summer has been particularly difficult.”

Mikkelin the central hospital’s emergency room has been equally busy in the summer, says the director of emergency services and emergency care of the Etelä-Savo social and health services municipal corporation Hans Gardström.

“It’s been tough, but we’ve survived,” he sums up.

According to Gärdström, the waiting times have generally been reasonable, although individual people have had to wait around 10–12 hours.

Even in Kotka and Kouvola, the waiting times can be ten hours at worst, says the chief doctor at the emergency department of Kymenlaakso’s social and health services municipal corporation Kimmo Salmio.

“Of course, the waiting time of a patient in the lobby is greatly influenced by the type of examinations that are performed. But a 6-8 hour waiting time in the lobby is not uncommon during the summer,” he says.

In a few cases, the patient has had to wait days for follow-up treatment.

“ “The entire health care problem is reflected in the emergency room.”

Multi among those waiting for an extended care place is an elderly person who would need, for example, a nursing place. Gärdström says the same about Mikkeli.

“This is a national problem, on which I would like a national opinion. Do we have enough supported housing services for the elderly, and can you get there quickly enough, even if necessary, to a temporary care facility?” Salmio says.

“The problems of the entire health care system are reflected in the emergency department: the lack of places for extended care for the elderly, the reduced resources of the health centers and the reduced bed care capacities of hospital care.”

The number of patients applying to the emergency room in the area of ​​the municipal association has increased. The number of employees has not increased in the same proportion.

There is a shortage of skilled, experienced personnel in the region – just like elsewhere in Finland.

in Acuta the shortage of experienced nurses is huge, describes the nurse interviewed by HS. Many have quit due to difficult working conditions.

“People are completely burnt out. First they just cry, then they change fields.”

According to chief steward Mäkelä’s estimate, the need for substitutes is in the hundreds.

“People are leaving, and no new ones are coming to replace them.”

The nurse interviewed by HS also says that she is changing her field.

“I’ve been working all this summer, and I just got a vacation. I’ve never been so tired. That’s why I’ve decided that next summer I have to do something else.”