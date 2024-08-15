Healthcare | Director of the welfare area Yelella: Half of the welfare areas could be abolished

Health care|In Erhola’s opinion, Uusimaa’s separate solution should also be re-evaluated.

Welfare areas the number must be reduced by half, says the director of the Pirkanmaa welfare area Marina Erhola In an interview with Yle.

Erhola would drop the number from the current 21 to around 12.

The Pirkanmaa welfare area (Pirha) is the largest welfare area in Finland in terms of population.

In Erhola’s opinion, merging the welfare areas would strengthen the structures of the welfare areas and the possibility to perform their basic tasks.

“The complexes are big, and it’s a huge job to maintain these areas. My point of view is that the merger would be specifically a matter of operational reliability,” says Erhola.

The number of welfare areas is a political issue. The laws once approved by the Parliament once contained several compromises, Erhola emphasizes.

“One was the number of welfare areas, the other was Uusimaa’s separate solution. As time has passed, both should be re-evaluated,” says Erhola.

The new ones according to Erhola, welfare areas could be formed around central hospitals, for example. According to Erhola, a central hospital or at least a “reasonably strong hospital” is necessary in the welfare area in order to fulfill the organizational responsibility well.

Erhola would still maintain basic services, such as social and basic health care, as neighborhood services.

According to him, the services could be organized, for example, according to the municipal service day principle. Some of the services could also be offered as digital or mobile services, in which case their availability could be improved.

However, Erhola does not believe that merging would be a quick solution to the financial challenges of welfare regions.

“I don’t believe in the idea that merging would solve this economic crisis we have on the social security side in the short term,” says Erhola.

He emphasizes the importance of democracy in the current model.

Welfare regions have self-government and the highest decision-making power is exercised by the regional council.

According to Erhola, the concern is that the merging of regions might shift decision-making power too far from the citizen’s point of view.

It has been proposed to reduce the number of welfare areas to up to five cooperation or YTA areas. If this were to end, Erhola would transfer decision-making power from the regions to the state.