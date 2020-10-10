Healthcare Decision-makers worried: Will there be money left for anything else in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa after the SOTE policy?

The cities of the metropolitan area have criticized the funding solution because they think there is not enough money for a growing and aging population.

Government a working group on social and health care reform adopted on Friday the content of the sote reform. The content will be presented to the parliamentary groups of the governing parties at the beginning of next week, but concerns about the effects of the reform have already begun to grow.

In the Helsinki metropolitan area, money is rubbed the most: both the loss of tax revenue for the social counties and the sufficiency of euros for the social and health services of our own residents.

How much of the taxes would be left to the municipalities?

A new simulation of the calculation chart published by the Ministry of Finance in early October has paralyzed the mayors. When 12.43 percentage points of the transferred municipal tax revenue was calculated for the new provinces in June, the share had already risen to 13.26 percentage points.

The calculation now also included information from the 2019 financial statements, in which actual SOTE expenses had increased. The final tax shares are to be determined from the financial statements for 2020 and 2021 if the reform enters into force in 2023.

However, the message to the municipal field was rude, because with this calculation, 4.74 per cent of the municipal tax would remain available to Helsinki and Espoo and 5.74 per cent to Vantaa. Education, culture and leisure, as well as the management of existing debts and the financing of numerous investments, would be left to the care of the parent companies.

How much money would be left for sote services?

In the metropolitan area the current model is problematic as the population grows and the population ages. Deputy Mayor of Helsinki for Social Affairs and Health Sanna Vesikansan (green) says that in the capital, the 75-85 age group is growing at a record rate of 7%.

Sanna Vesikansa, Deputy Mayor of Helsinki’s Social and Health Services.­

75 years is a turning point in statistics if we look at how much a person typically needs services.

However, according to the ministry’s calculation, funding for Helsinki’s social and health services would fall by more than 50 million euros by the end of the transition period in 2027.

“The exact amounts depend on several factors and the final figures will not be specified until each year. However, the main lines and the scarcity of money are indisputable facts. With these calculations, the money for key basic services is reduced too much in Helsinki, ”Vesikansa estimates.

He considers the transition period to be very short.

“Cutting the costs of health care and social services with such a timetable has not been successful in any industrialized country unless it is a time of war or other significant crisis,” Vesikansa says.

The shortness of the transition period was also criticized by the Deputy Mayor of Vantaa Timo Aronkytö. In his opinion, the system reform could have a transition period of 15 years, when the goal of improving the efficiency of services could be, for example, half a percent per year.

Helsinki In Espoo and Vantaa, the population is aging. At the same time, vicious migration is constantly bringing new residents to services.

Juha Metso, Espoo’s Director of Basic Security.­

Espoo’s Director of Basic Security Juha Metso estimates that 6,000 inhabitants moved to Espoo last year, which corresponds to the population of medium-sized Finns.

In an opinion round, Espoo criticized the financing mechanism of the SOTE reform very harshly. Helsinki and Espoo pay the lion’s share of the financing of the state contributions distributed elsewhere in Finland. Approximately EUR 168 million of Espoo’s municipal tax revenue will be transferred to other parts of Finland.

The Sote reform would further increase remittances. In addition, the amount to be cut from Espoo has increased from 26 million to 41 million euros during the summer. At the same time, the Espoo-driven province of Länsi-Uusimaa would cut social spending by 150 euros per inhabitant by 2029.

“We are a big city and we already provide services at a reasonable price. That’s why it feels especially painful that the Sote reform treats us this way, ”says Metso.

What would the reform mean in practice?

What would modern reform then in practice mean in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa? There is still a long way to go before the structures are modified to the social and health services of the individual citizen.

One way to outline the size of the changes is to compare the Ministry of Finance’s theoretical calculations with the salary of nursing staff and thus the number of staff.

Helsinki calculated last spring that the reduction of more than EUR 100 million that had loomed at the end of the transition period was of the same order of magnitude as the annual budget of all existing health centers.

This week, the Keusote consortium of municipalities in Central Uusimaa calculated that the efficiency target calculated for the new province would correspond to about 1,000 employees, ie almost a third of the consortium’s current staff.

Should people be fired?

In Espoo no calculation of potential staff effects has been initiated at this stage. According to Timo Aronkydö, the population in the new provinces of Vantaa and Kerava will remain calculated.

“There is no need to lay off anyone in Vantaa-Kerava province because of the economy. According to the calculation, we will even be able to hire more people to increase the need for services, ”says Aronkytö.

Timo Aronkytö, Deputy Mayor of Vantaa.­

Water people considers that it is premature to talk about the impact on staff numbers when the calculations are still so preliminary. At the Ministry, the calculations are constantly updated. Between summer and autumn, Helsinki’s minus sign changed really big.

“Just saying the numbers out loud is hard, and it’s just as hard to predict what’s going on at the end of the transition period. We have never had such cuts for statutory services. What would we cut from the citizens, ”says Vesikansa.

A one per cent efficiency target has been baked into Helsinki’s next year’s SOTE budget, although the budget proposal approved by the Board shows an increase in expenditure of EUR 60 million compared to this year.

According to the water people, this increase in spending will not be enough. The pressure on services caused by aging alone is around EUR 15 million.

The long-term effects of the coronavirus epidemic on service needs are still a mystery. The Water Nation anticipates that big twists and turns may loom in Europe in the future.