“The specialist in ENT or audiology and phoniatry is crucial when it comes to deafness, a symptom of an ear disease”, which, in the elderly, is “an additional risk factor towards cognitive decline”. It is important to “prevent and intercept early, in young children, damage to the cochlea and ear caused by genetic problems or infections. The damage caused by noise is emerging in adolescents: listening to music with earphones at very high volume creates permanent problems.” Even “oncology treatments” can cause deafness. This was said by Domenico Cuda, former president of Sioechcf, the Italian Society of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery and doctor at the Piacenza Local Health Authority in his speech at Welfair, the ‘healthcare fair’, the new format of Fiera Roma to bring together, up to October 20th, all the players in the world of health.