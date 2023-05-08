Healthcare crisis | The treatment of the cancer patient was moved to Hus – The cancer spread quickly

The urgent treatment of a breast cancer patient was transferred to Hus. Johanna Mattson, head of the cancer center, denies a crisis situation.

Breast cancer the treatment of a sick woman was delayed in Hus. As a result, the woman’s cancer began to spread rapidly.

As Hanna the woman called in this story does not appear in the article by her own name, because it is about sensitive health information.

During the past year, HS has reported extensively on Husi’s serious staff shortage.

Hanna’s case raises the question of whether it is possible to guarantee urgent treatments for cancer patients in Hus. According to Hus, we can do it.

Branch manager of the Husin Cancer Center Johanna Mattson says that there is no wider known problem in accessing cancer treatments.

“We are doing additional work to smooth out peak congestion. But there is no ongoing problem situation that would cause urgent treatments to be postponed or postponed.”

Hannah suffers from an aggressively spreading form of breast cancer for which there is no curative treatment.

However, with treatment, more time can be given, thanks to which those suffering from this form of cancer can, for example, continue in working life or raise their children a little bigger. Cancer can still – despite treatments – return or get worse. It is also common for medicines that once proved to work to stop working.

Hanna lavishly praises the Husi staff she meets and their expertise. He says that the difficulty of getting appointments, however, causes uncertainty.

“If anything even a little bit unexpected happens, there is a big risk that time will move to the end of long periods of time.”

According to Hanna, others in peer networks of cancer patients have also spoken about similar concerns related to Hus’ staff shortage.

“I want to live. In our case, it’s quite directly about how many years we get.”

With Hanna has a long medical history, but until a short time ago, his condition was quite good. Medication was used, which worked. A new dose of chemotherapy was always given every week or two.

In the fall, the venous port used for the administration of cytotoxic drugs broke and surgery would have been needed to insert a new one. The delay in access to surgery was caused by both the Cancer Center and the operating hospital. During the waiting period, there was no attempt to continue Hanna’s medication in another way.

While waiting, Hanna’s breast cancer began to spread so strongly on her skin as well, that in the end a new venous port could not be installed at all.

Chemotherapy was started again with another method almost two months after the previous dose. Then it turned out that the medicine that had been used was no longer effective.

Fortunately, another suitable medication was found for Hanna. Granting that, however, has already failed once this spring.

Hanna was promised several times that a replacement time would be arranged with her the following day. The promises have not been fulfilled. Therefore, the interval between treatments stretches again to weeks.

“The doctor also changes almost every time. Doctors are almost impossible to get hold of,” says Hanna.

Fact The incidence of cancers is increasing Today, an estimated 300,000 Finns have had or are currently suffering from cancer.

As Finland’s population is aging, the number is predicted to grow strongly in the next few years. According to the forecast, in 2035, approximately 46,500 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in Finland each year, i.e. a quarter more than today.

Both incidence and mortality are associated with regional and socio-economic differences in Finland.

Cancer is mostly treated with surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. There are other forms of treatment, for example hormone treatments and immunological treatments.

Mortality from cancer has decreased and continues to decrease, because the treatment in Finland is the best in the world. Today, more than 13,000 Finns die of cancer each year.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women and prostate cancer in men.

HS also interviewed another cancer patient about Husi-related concerns.

Sofia also talks about the feeling of uncertainty in getting treatment. It has been difficult to get appointments and, according to him, you have to worry about it every time: can you get an appointment and how far will it go?

He himself hasn’t experienced any major harm from the cancellations yet, but he is worried about both other patients and the professionals doing extremely responsible work.

“We patients are already on a knife’s edge. What really scares me is the stress and rush I constantly see when receiving cancer treatments.”

Sofia says that although the professionals try to hide it from the patient, when receiving treatments, you can see how tired and busy they are.

Branch manager According to Johanna Mattson, the shortage of nurses bothers Söpäkeskus less than many other units. The staff has changed a little more frequently than before the pandemic, but on the other hand, the Cancer Center’s numbers in the past were exceptionally good in this sense. It has been possible to recruit new employees to replace those who left.

Mattson thinks that one explanation for the permanence of the staff is the multi-step training program for cancer nurses developed together with the University of Applied Sciences Metropolia, which offers customized training throughout the entire working career. You don’t have to go elsewhere to develop.

“Just like everywhere else, summer vacation requires careful planning here,” he says.

Mattson cannot comment on the experiences of individual people, and does not know the history of all patients. He states, however, on a general level that sometimes there can be medical grounds for transferring treatment.

“For example, sometimes the urgency classification can change before starting radiotherapy. The referring doctor can assess the urgency of the treatment, unlike our specialists here.”

In chemotherapy treatments, Husi’s practice is that if the medicine administered weekly is missed once, it is not compensated. However, there should not be long breaks in treatment for this reason.