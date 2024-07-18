Healthcare crisis | The telephone service of Terveysasema in Espoo drove Anna Salme to despair: No doctor’s appointment for a year

Healthcare crisis|Anna Salmi from Espoo has been trying to get an appointment with a doctor for a year.
When from Espoo Anna Salmi calls his local health center, he usually gets the answer that there are no available appointment times.
This has been the answer for the past year – whether the subject of the call was the troubles of Salme himself, his minor children or his spouse.
