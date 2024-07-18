Thursday, July 18, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Healthcare crisis | The telephone service of Terveysasema in Espoo drove Anna Salme to despair: No doctor’s appointment for a year

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 18, 2024
in World Europe
0
Healthcare crisis | The telephone service of Terveysasema in Espoo drove Anna Salme to despair: No doctor’s appointment for a year
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Anna Salmi from Espoo has been trying to get an appointment with a doctor for a year.

When from Espoo Anna Salmi calls his local health center, he usually gets the answer that there are no available appointment times.

This has been the answer for the past year – whether the subject of the call was the troubles of Salme himself, his minor children or his spouse.

#Healthcare #crisis #telephone #service #Terveysasema #Espoo #drove #Anna #Salme #despair #doctors #appointment #year

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]