Healthcare crisis | The professor knocks out the rest: Top politicians must be included in important decisions

The professor of public law can find no basis in the law for the intentions of the welfare region of Western Uusimaa to leave the top names of politics in historical decisions.

Public law professor Teuvo Pohjolainen eliminates the stagnation problem of the welfare area of ​​Western Uusimaa. According to Pohjolainen, there is no such problem.

According to him, politicians sitting in both the municipal government and the regional government can, by law, participate in decisions concerning the service network.

HS told earlier on Thursday about the freezing problem of the welfare area of ​​Western Uusimaa.

The freezing problem is preventing many of the region's top politicians from participating in historic scale savings decisions on the social welfare side this spring.

An outline of the service network is coming to the table of the regional board this month. It is expected to be a blacklist, where, for example, municipal health centers can be eliminated.

Disqualification according to the interpretation of the welfare area, it consists of the fact that the same politician pursues different interests in different spheres.

In the government of one's own municipality, the same decision-maker should promote the interest of his city, and in the regional government, the interest of the entire welfare region. These interests can sometimes conflict with each other.

The well-being area company Hyvil Oy, which provides advice to the decision-makers of the well-being area, is recommended, that the municipality's most important decision-makers would stay out of the welfare area's decision-making when their municipality's issues are discussed there. Freezing would concern decisions at the board or board level. Final decisions are made by the regional council.

In particular, the interests may conflict when deciding on the service network, i.e. what healthcare is offered where. Municipalities own healthcare properties and monitor the interests of their residents.

For example, a situation may arise where the abolition of the municipality's only health center would be a good thing from the point of view of the welfare area, even if it would be against the interests of the municipality.

Nordic does not see that the situation would become a legal problem.

“This is not a legally valid recommendation, but is based more on morality,” states Pohjolainen. In his opinion, defining the interest of the municipality in such matters is “quite difficult” and, in his opinion, there is no stagnation.

“However, I don't think this is a matter of this type, where a legal stay could be formed. The different thing is whether it is hygienically good for people to be on several balls at the same time.”

According to Pohjolainen, the situation recommended by Hyvili would lead to the fact that all municipal decision-makers could be seen as obstructing in this type of matter – even those other than the representatives of the municipality to which the decision would apply.

If a municipality's service network is pruned, it can be seen as a benefit to the municipalities whose services are not pruned.

In his opinion, the situation should rather be resolved by enacting legislation that clearly states that persons sitting on two balls cannot participate in such decision-making.

Nordic also appeals to politicians' own responsibility.

“I've always been of the opinion that politicians should prioritize what kind of job they want and leave out jobs that they think are less important.”

“It would also be good from the point of view of democracy if more people could participate in these positions of trust,” says Pohjolainen.

In several welfare areas, the decision-makers include top names in the region's politics. For example, in Western Uusimaa, those sitting on the highest levels of the welfare area are both MPs and in decision-making positions in their own hometown of Espoo.