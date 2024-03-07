Healthcare crisis | The dangers of administrative hiccups came true: Front-line politicians sidelined in historic decisions

There are historically large health care cuts on the table, but the top names in politics move aside when they are decided.

Finland the second largest welfare area in Western Uusimaa has run into a remarkable stagnation problem. It is preventing first-line politicians from participating in historic-scale savings decisions on the social welfare side this spring.

The same strange knot in decision-making may apply to numerous other welfare areas where historically large savings are planned. In many areas, savings may be sought by closing health centers, counseling centers, nursing homes or cutting other services.

Many politicians who are also in a high position in municipal politics got through in the regional elections throughout Finland. Especially the biggest voice grabbers in the welfare regions often sit on two or even three balls, i.e. they are in several political roles at the same time.

The Länsi-Uusimaa regional government, which decides on the social and health care of Espoo and nine other municipalities, has ended up in a special situation because of this kind of sitting on the table.

Regional government an outline of the service network is coming to the table this month. It is expected to be a decommissioning list, where health centers, for example, can be weeded out with a heavy hand.

Leading politicians, such as the chairman of the regional board Mia Laiho (cook) and vice president Maria Guzenina (sd), may not be involved in preparing decisions about them.

They have to stay on their own because they belong to the Espoo city government in addition to the regional government.

Problem concerns a large group of decision makers.

Of the seventeen regular members of the regional board, at least seven are in the region's municipal governments, so they cannot take part in the decision-making process of these kinds of cuts. There are three substitute members in this situation.

In addition, he may end up staying, for example Jarno Limnéll (kok), who sits in two seats in addition to the parliamentary seat: he is the chairman of the Espoo city council and the regional council of Länsi-Uusimaa and. The retention needs of these roles are still being assessed.

Of course, the regional council makes the actual decisions later, but in politics, the most important issues are typically twisted in the regional government.

The law The decision-maker's stay was investigated in more detail in the welfare area last week.

The obstacle lies in the fact that the same decision-maker should promote the interests of his city in the city government and the interests of the entire welfare region in the regional government, the officials interpreting the law estimate.

In particular, the interests may conflict when deciding on the service network, i.e. what healthcare is offered where. Municipalities own healthcare properties and monitor the interests of their residents.

Butter therefore, it would be against the interests of the municipality to close down the only health center in the municipality, even if it is good from the point of view of the welfare area.

Officials do not force anyone to stay. They form an interpretation of the law, on the basis of which the politicians make a decision together about who will remain themselves.

To some extent, the problem may concern all welfare areas in Finland, and everywhere historically large savings are being considered or already implemented.

Situation it is difficult because the members of the regional council and board have been elected in elections to represent the residents. So now they don't get to prepare the decisions they were voted to make.

“This is problematic in many ways. There will certainly be situations that the legislators did not originally intend”, administrative director of the welfare region of Western Uusimaa Jarno Moisala evaluate.

The situation didn't come as a surprise to him, because the issues of staying were discussed even before the regional councils were even elected in the regional elections. Now, however, many of the places of danger that were seen then become concrete for politicians as well.

Regional government Vice President Guzenina considers the situation worrying in terms of the quality of decision-making.

The politicians who sit in the regional government are the politicians in Western Uusimaa who know the situation best on the different outskirts of the welfare region. The office holders have informed the regional government closely.

When the members of the regional board, who are at the heart of municipal decision-making, cannot now participate in deciding on the service network, we run into problems.

“There is a risk that the overall picture is lost,” says Guzenina.

Guzenina emphasizes that the resulting situation is not sustainable. Its solution should therefore also be considered at the legislative level in the future.

The chairman of the regional board Laiho also criticized the situation.

“Finland was built with the previous one [Sanna] Marin's during the government's term, a new social security administrative layer is in place, and in connection with its implementation, its many problems and ambiguities are now being observed. There is still a lot to find out and fix in these.”

As a solution In Western Uusimaa, it has been considered that the public servants' proposal for a service network would be discussed in a group with one representative from each party instead of the regional government. This negotiation committee would include, for example, chairmen of regional council groups.

Many of them are also skilled politicians. On a general level, however, it can be stated that the networks and experience of the politicians who have risen to the most central positions in the regional government are on a completely different level.

Matters in the welfare area have been handled in the same way in difficult situations in the past, Moisala says.

Then the chairman of the group tells the position of the majority of the party's group during the negotiations, which group negotiates with each other on different issues. The chairman must be well informed about what is being decided and what the group's position is.

There is also less room for positions to be presented than in the regional government, because there are fewer people who express positions.

In any case, the final decisions are voted on in the regional council, where all the councilors, including Laiho, Guzenina and Limnéll, for example, are allowed to participate despite their other roles.

Regional council and the overlapping of other political roles and the “governing cloud” they formed were widely discussed in public even before the first regional elections.

HS previously reported that more than a hundred of the new regional councilors have a triple role, i.e. they use political power in three different positions.