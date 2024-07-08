Healthcare crisis | Self-destructive Vilma has been begging for help from Helsinki for months, but received “cheers” in response

The health care crisis|Vilma has sought help many times in Helsinki for suicidal feelings. You had to wait several months for a doctor’s appointment at the Kalasatama health center.

Good luck.

This is how the nurse at the health center wished the suicidal person For Vilma after stating that there are no times. Vilma had called the Kalasatama health center in March, desperate because she was feeling so terrible.

Thirty-year-old Vilma’s problems started four years ago. Completing my second degree, demanding work and separation from my spouse fell on the same period. First, he sought help through Miep, the mental health service point of the Kalasatama health center.