Healthcare crisis | PVK: The baby of the mother from Espoo would probably have survived if the mother had been admitted to the hospital

The mother asked many times to be admitted back to the hospital, as she did not feel the fetal movements.

From the maternity hospital The baby of the mother who was turned away would probably have been born alive if the mother had been admitted to the hospital in time, states the Patient Insurance Center (PVK).

Instead of the mother being admitted to the hospital after labor had already started, she was given instructions to go somewhere else to spend her free time. The mother's baby was finally pronounced dead when the mother went to the hospital against instructions to stay away.

HS told of the case in 2022.

Childbirth was started in the morning at Jorvi hospital with a balloon, i.e. a balloon catheter inserted into the uterus.

After the start-up, the mother had been urged to “even shop in Sello”. Mother had gone home. In the evening, she went to the hospital for a short check-up visit, during which the baby's heart sounds were found. After this, the mother was sent back home.

All however, it didn't seem to be okay, because the mother was in severe pain and she didn't feel the baby's movements like before.

Mother called the hospital many times in distress. On the phone, they told her to wait at home and also referred to the overcrowding at the maternity hospital.

At midnight, the balloon came off. The mother contacted the hospital as instructed in the papers she received from the hospital. The message was still that there is nothing to worry about, but that you should stay at home until morning.

Even in the morning they said on the phone that there is no rush. However, the mother was already so afraid that she went to Jorvi to be examined as quickly as possible.

Heart sounds was no longer found, and the child was pronounced dead.

The death was apparently caused by the fact that there was no amniotic fluid left in the womb. It was not possible to say for sure at what stage the amniotic fluid had gone.

Mum made complaints about his treatment to Valvira, which oversees healthcare, and to the Patient Injury Center, which handles injury reports.

Patient Insurance Center estimated that the baby would probably not have died in utero if the mother had been admitted to the hospital.

According to it, there were many danger signs in the birth that the attending staff should have taken more seriously.

For example, the fetal heart sounds decreased in two different heart films always during contraction. It was therefore likely that when there are more contractions, the heart rate readings will also be repeated.

It would have been appropriate for the mother to be monitored in the hospital immediately after the start-up or no later than after the control visit that took place in the evening of the start-up day, the center estimates.

In addition, the center found differences in how the mother's information was recorded. The mother called many times to say that she could not feel the movements of the fetus. Still, it was recorded in his medical record that the movements were normal.

The mother received part of the funeral expenses and a tombstone from the center as compensation.

Valvirak too stated that the mother's treatment was not appropriate in all respects. The amount of amniotic fluid was not assessed accurately enough. Valvira thought it was probably too little at the time of the measurement.

Information did not pass between the nursing staff in the “best possible way”, and the patient records were incomplete.

According to Valvira, the mother should have been found to be a high-risk birth, and she should not have been sent home.

However, Valvira could not assess with certainty whether the baby would have survived if the mother had remained in the ward.

The nursing staff survived the situation without any warnings that Valvira could give.

It urged the staff to pay attention to the patient records in the future and to the fact that sufficiently accurate examinations are performed on the patients when they go into labor before they are sent home from the hospital.

Infant fatal cases in maternity hospitals in Finland are still extremely rare in Finland.

A very small proportion of babies are born outside the hospital without planning, but these travel births have been increasing, especially in Uusimaa, even though the trips to give birth are shorter than in the whole country.

When HS wrote about Jorvi's case for the first time, many of the interviewees had experiences of a situation where overcrowding in the maternity hospital had affected their birth.

Valvira the decision feels unfair to the mother.

“They [päätökset tehnyt hoitohenkilökunta] are allowed to go on with their lives normally, but I suffer from this every day and all I get is some piece of paper.”

It is now one and a half years since the baby's death. The children make it through everyday life, says the mother. On weekends, he visits his little son's grave.

The mother did not want to tell her other two children what really happened to their little brother, so that they would not become afraid of the doctor.

“I have three sons, but one only sleeps really deeply. I promised to live for him too.”