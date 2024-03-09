Healthcare crisis | Mika Salminen criticized healthcare at Yle: “To put it bluntly, putting your head in the bush”

THL's Salminen hoped that the money now used to treat the most difficult diseases would be transferred to prevention.

Health and Director General of the Swedish Welfare Institute (THL). Mika Salminen Ylen criticized Finland's health care First thing in the morning on Saturday.

According to Salminen, there are currently too many hospitals in Finland.

About him for a recent presentation there was a sharp negative attitude towards the reduction of hospitals.

“Frankly, it's a bit of putting your head in the bush. Yes, we need to find such cooperation and division of work between hospitals that every single hospital does not have to have all the services”, said Salminen.

He would hope that money could be transferred from the special medical care that treats the most demanding diseases to the basic health care that prevents diseases.

According to Salminen, health care resources should be divided in half between the two, but currently only about a third of the resources go to basic health care and the rest to more demanding care.

The reason too is clear from Salmis: if this kind of money transfer and prioritization is done, it means that someone will be taken away and someone else will get more.

It is a big and difficult ethical discussion, but one that should be held about him.

Good care in hospitals can be seen concretely, so reducing resources there is not a popular decision. At the same time, the results of preventive treatment can only be seen in the future, says Salminen.

That is also his choice if prioritization is not done and there is no discussion.

Are all the new, enormously expensive treatments necessary, if some other area is completely left untreated because of them, Salminen wondered.